On Aug. 3, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved Finland and Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The vote was 95 to 1, far more than the two-thirds required for approval. This supports expansion in the strategically vital Arctic, which will significantly extend Russia’s borders with NATO members.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, an occasional collaborator with Russia, initially opposed admission of Finland and Sweden. His concerns included the presence in Scandinavia of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units. Turkey’s government strongly opposes such separatist groups.

Cyr is the author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Email: arthuri.cyr@gmail.com.

