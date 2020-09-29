Donald Trump previously announced that he wants to be president for life. His recently announced plan: Our votes do not count!
Discouraging us to vote and denying our votes is the only way Trump can win, and he knows it. We must vote.
In Republican-controlled states, his plan is to deny ballots, deny our votes. His plan is to steal the election by sending legislature-
controlled pro-Trump individuals, not those representing the voters, to the Electoral College. We can stop him.
We cannot allow the destruction of our democracy, this planned violence, this violation of our fundamental freedoms. We have the power to win this fight. True Americans, true believers in our democracy from all political parties can save our democracy.
Vote. Call elected officials and demand that ballots be honestly counted, recorded and reported. Take action to help all eligible voters to vote, including voters you disagree with politically. All true Americans will vote to preserve our democracy.