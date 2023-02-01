The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill consists of 4,100 pages accompanied by 2,670 of explanations that was voted on before anyone had a chance to read through it. It has 7,200 earmarks costing $16 billion of pork projects alone.
Patty Murray, a senator from Washington state, took home $230 million, including $5 million for salmon reintroduction. Here is a list of some of the spending:
$3.6 million for Michelle Obama trail in Georgia
Hundreds of millions went to securing borders of other countries but not ours. New York is now asking for a billion dollars for migrants.
$7 million for cereal disease lab, Minneapolis
$4 million for sugarcane research lab, Louisiana
$17.4 million for bioscience research facility in South Carolina.
$16.6 million for workforce development, Pennsylvania
$1 million for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (really)
$7.5 million for Jimmy Carter library museum
$2 million for a wax museum in Baltimore
$1.5 million for LGBT community center, New York
$3 million for a half-dozen other projects for LGBT programs
$5 million for drug use reduction program, while fentanyl continues to flow across our open borders.
$99 million for a physical fitness annex at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska.
There are many, many more that are not listed here. The American people need to wake up and pay attention to what is going on. Adding to the debt for our children has to stop. There will be consequences for the $30 trillion debt we have accumulated.
