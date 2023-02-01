The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill consists of 4,100 pages accompanied by 2,670 of explanations that was voted on before anyone had a chance to read through it. It has 7,200 earmarks costing $16 billion of pork projects alone.

Patty Murray, a senator from Washington state, took home $230 million, including $5 million for salmon reintroduction. Here is a list of some of the spending:

