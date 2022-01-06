In 2019 we taught in classrooms where students sat at desks. Some sat upright, some slouched, but since Socrates, behavior has found its reason and reward. Education includes demands to concentrate and compels students to be wary, grades will come due!
Some in Iowa were first taught in a one-room schoolhouse. The personal touch was sometimes kind and sometimes cruel. The ruler had many uses. The closeness of the room and the attitude of the teacher swayed the lesson. Students wondered about meanings and the risks of ignoring the infamous P’s and Q’s.
In 2020 the virus dug a singular, deep canyon across the system, dispatching the personal element in the classroom to memes, icons and smiles pasted on computer screens. The room was emptied save for the instructor who sat stiff backed, staring into the screen, adapting lesson, knowledge and even that indispensable light touch of humor and understanding. “Are you there?” grew into a ritual joke, often repeated.
We who teach shared our first impressions in the spring of 2020, opinions about the change to computer instruction. We said it would work just fine, thank you. Yet as thinking affects events, the inevitable tomorrow stretched into weeks, months and now a mysterious virus surges. Thinking changes.
The proximity of teacher and student matters. Consider these issues of computer driven classrooms like attendance, testing and the nature of instruction. A learning environment is science and art. The good teacher connects, face to face and heart to heart. The contact space and its credibility creates learning. Education is personal.
Conversation among my peers included concerns about attendance, was attendance true? Did students leave the space, the “room,” of the computer? We’d do attendance then in a larger class, with allotted time, unable to call on everyone, yet seeing the screen showed they were there with their face or icon, assume our charges had heard the entire lesson of lecture, questions and more.
Many considered testing a gamble. Some turned the time into an incentive to complete the assessment; with time constrained, it was argued, they will know the material or not. Grades will reflect their knowledge. But there are ways and though there always have been ways for the industrious one who has malingered, the computer lesson was now an adaptation, securely dissolved were the interactions of teacher and pupil, the places where one mind meets another mind.
In some classes, with a camera placed on another room, lessons were taught as if we were standing in the Hollywood Bowl. Students were spaced at distances. Safety was thought to be validated. Still, the ever-present computer arranged attitude and hope. Hope they learned, remembered, hope they were not distracted, we teachers said.
The nature of learning involves dialogue and in-person proximity. Those subtle shifts in a seat, the dazzling truth a far flung theory generates and attendant wonder, the fun of an in-classroom joke, the emotion of a lesson learned like a flame of a candle, still lit through time, these are real elements of education. These facets of our old ways will matter. Will future, computer-linked learning show our system of education to have helped build better character, more sensitivity to others and the respect that face to face interaction compels?