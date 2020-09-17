Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has always said that if there’s a challenge, she’ll be right there beside us to get to work. Watching the recent District 1 candidates debate showed her dedication to public service really is her North star.
Whether it’s combating the COVID-19 pandemic or dealing with the aftermath of the devastating derecho, Abby always puts politics aside to help her community through a crisis.
In the days following the derecho, Abby traveled all over delivering food, diapers, flashlights and other necessary resources to families left without power. Her television ads were used to disseminate critical storm relief information and her social media platform helped organize volunteers. And while State Rep. Ashley Hinson sat on the sidelines, Abby stood up to President Trump, letting him know that she wouldn’t stop until every Iowan impacted by the storm received aid.
All the while, Hinson has continued politics as usual. While members of our community are still suffering, she spent her days attacking Abby instead of getting to work.
At this critical moment, it’s more important than ever that we have a leader who puts the needs of Iowans above their political ambitions. Watching the debate could not have made it more clear that we need Congressman Abby Finkenauer for another term.