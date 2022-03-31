President Eisenhower in his farewell speech in January of 1961 warned the nation of the unwarranted influence of the military-industrial complex. Presumably, it burdened our economy and denied the people a rising living standard. Ironically, Eisenhower vastly expanded military spending, especially in the nuclear arena.
His famous speech was written by Malcolm Moos who subsequently became the President of the University of Minnesota where he faced massive anti-war protesting.
Exactly 20 years later, President Carter also warned of the damaging cost of the military-industrial complex. Regrettably, both did so in their farewell speeches and not at the start of their terms. Carter, of higher moral stature than Ike, offered a sincere speech which was framed within the inflationary cost Carter had to deal with in the wake of the Vietnam War.
In spite of presidents of both parties agreeing on the horrible cost of military spending and associated corporate profiteering, nothing was done to reduce the never ending damage of the military-industrial complex. In fact it was massively expanded by Bush Jr. who reacted to 9/11 by announcing a War on Terror lasting for five, 10, 15 even 50 years! On top of this, his war against Iraq added terrifically to our burdens. It was sold by Bush through a giant self-deception that “we will rebuild Iraq” the way we rebuilt Europe and Japan after World War II. Many believed this monumental and grandiose ploy in spite of the fact that we can’t even rebuild efficiently after a hurricane nor maintain our infrastructure.
Due to 9/11, the nation was whipped up into a frenzy chasing after terrorists. Alternative policies, far less costly and more efficient, were neglected. Instead of a military policy, a police policy should have been enacted. Failing to do so, our relative living standard declined noticeably. We exemplified the historical fact that civilizations decay not due to foreign threats but due to internal, self-caused problems.
Presently, both parties are supporting increasing our military budget which, before the current Ukrainian war, was already at about $785 billion annually, exceeding the combined military budgets of the next 10 highest ones, including China’s and Russia’s.
Given the fact that total military related spending should also include the budgets of the Veterans Department and the Energy Department, which handles nuclear matters, it would be very advisable for both parties to focus on, examine closely and draw the proper conclusion of the constant trade off or opportunity cost of giving up consumer goods in order to finance military costs. The economy has limited capacity to produce and thus we essentially forego annually more than a trillion dollars in benefits for consumers. Much of this vast sum could reduce slum homes, marginal trailer homes, homelessness, refurbish the infrastructure, assure environmental protection against natural disasters and offer hope for a better future for all of us who incurred the burdens of this trade off between military spending and consumer benefits.
If successful, Putin would become envious, particularly so since he is inflicting on Russia a vastly greater opportunity cost with his current warmongering and brutal policy. We should not give him the satisfaction of impoverishing us through self-caused and poorly thought out instinctive policies.
The correct policy to counter Putin should focus on low-cost military aid which efficiently maximizes results without enlisting massive material and costs.
A guerrilla war in the Ukraine would be capable of defeating Russia’s military in a similar fashion as the Spaniards defeated Napoleon’s superb military in 1808. The term guerrilla dates from that period.
Hitler’s army could not subdue in World War II Yugoslavian partisans nor were the French able to defeat a guerrilla war in Vietnam. We were also defeated in Vietnam as were the Russians in Afghanistan, etc. In most of these cases, guerrillas were supported by external aid which efficiently tied down endlessly giant military powers. During the Vietnam War, Russia aided the Viet Cong annually with about $1 billion in aid which tied down $30 billion of our annual war costs. Russia could sustain this ratio indefinitely.
Essentially, an analysis of these patterns should be the basis for our policy against Putin. Unfortunately, it is not given sufficient attention nor are there any hints that a low cost policy is being derived and enacted from these historical facts. Hence, our military-industrial complex will continue to degrade our quality of life and our living standard. Putin can be bemused and so can China.