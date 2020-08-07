News in your town

Hanson: Our summer of cultural suicide

Reeder: Blagojevich provides insight to Madigan case

Our opinion: Harkin deserves credit for the many changes ADA has brought in 30 years

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Gilligan: AP Style not simply black and white

Letter: Despite 60 years of initiatives, racism, poverty, addiction still abound

Rubin: Trump's promotion of doctor bodes ill for any 2nd term

Letter: Class of 2020 series an achievement for students, TH reporter

Sharkey: Composting can help combat global warming

Double Take -- Giese: Costs of legalized marijuana many, if hazy

Double Take -- Scharnau: Done right, marijuana legalization could be good for country

Our opinion: Governor should tell, not ask, people to wear masks in Iowa

Letter: Common sense required for common good

Dinsdale: Congress must support Medicaid, front-line workers

Leubsdorf: With campaign lagging, Trump has Pence dilemma