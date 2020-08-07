It’s now been three decades since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, and Iowans should be proud of the role the state’s then-U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin played in its passage.
Evidence of this landmark legislation is found all across this nation, in public spaces and business places. It impacts how we construct and renovate things, including buildings, public-transit vehicles, crosswalks and even elevators and signs.
As the co-author of ADA, Harkin’s role was celebrated then and remembered today. Though it took place early in his 30-year run as a senator, ADA was Harkin’s crowning achievement.
One need not look hard to find evidence of ADA legislation. From sloped sidewalks at street corners, to wider doors and handrails in restrooms, to wheelchair lifts on city buses, the physical signs are everywhere. However, ADA is more than physical. It has changed on many levels Americans’ attitudes about and interactions with people with disabilities.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley didn’t forget his old colleague, as the anniversary passed, noting that it was Harkin’s work with Sen. Bob Dole that got the legislation signed into law.
“As my colleagues and I work to beat the virus, heal the racial divide, lower prescription drug prices and restore the U.S. economy, let’s take a lesson from the passage of the ADA,” Grassley said in a statement on the Senate floor. “Let’s work together in good faith and work out our differences for the good of the American people.”
Hear, hear.
Republican National Committee Communications Director Michael Ahrens said no final decision has yet been made on whether press will be allowed on site for the party’s national convention.
Ahrens talked about safety parameters and social gathering guidelines and other concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All that is certainly understandable. Leaders should be discussing whether anyone ought to attend in person.
But make no mistake, if Republicans do gather in person to nominate President Donald Trump for another term and to make speeches about where the party is headed, members of the press must be allowed in the room.
Maybe not as many as usual, maybe under certain restrictions. But if elected officials are gathering, the media must have a seat at the table.
Trump suggested Wednesday he might give his acceptance speech from the White House and hinted that the media would be allowed at the convention. Good calls on both counts.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the right move Wednesday when she signed into law an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote, thus bringing to a close Iowa’s outlier status as the only state to broadly deny voting rights to the formerly incarcerated.
Though it took Reynolds longer than expected, considering she has been calling for action on the issue since early this year, it was a positive step.
Reynolds also was right to continue to prod the Legislature toward taking up the issue in the form of a constitutional amendment. That way, this sensible legislation can’t be revoked at the whim of a different governor (as Reynolds’ predecessor, Gov. Terry Branstad, did).
Iowa should join Wisconsin and Illinois and every other state to automatically restore voting rights to those formerly incarcerated on felonies who satisfy their debts to society — regardless of who lives in the governor’s mansion.