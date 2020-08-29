Today some colleges are beginning a to drop a requirement of ACT or SAT scores for admission and instead just look at high school grades, references, extra-curricular activities, and an essay. As someone who counseled students for decades on college plans and taught at a local college after retirement for a year, I would advise students and parents that in most cases the student should take the ACT, or less commonly in the Midwest, the SAT.
The ACT/SAT test score allows all to get an understanding of the student’s strengths and limitations and the competition in the different majors within the colleges. The college-planning books and the colleges will have the range of test scores of their students so the prospective student can see where they would fit in. If the student’s score is at the minimum and they expect to work part-time the question becomes, “Is there time for a social life?”
I can confirm that in my teaching freshmen in college that most are shocked to find that the “B” they got in high school will not be there in college for the same effort.
Parents and students may not know or even want to know that the grade of “B” does not necessarily indicate an above-average performance; only about a third of the time it would be.
Grade inflation in high school and even in college keep all happy. One option for parents of a high school student is to ask about their child’s performance in class rank. Colleges today will take in account that motivated students who come from a less advantaged background probably will do better than their test scores indicate.
Parents need to avoid arriving at their child’s guidance counselor’s office to have the counselor rubber-stamp their choice of college and major. It is very common for parents and students to have unrealistic goals. Have a back-up vocational goal, e.g. if not a veterinarian then consider a vet assistant.
Be aware that only one-half of the students who start four-year colleges finish in four years while 60% finish in six years. The statistics of two-year schools are similar. We all agree that students do not need a financial debt that they have difficulty paying off even if they meet their vocational goal.
Many students who prefer hands-on work should consider a vocational/technical school even with high ACT/SAT scores. Two-year schools that have majors that lead to good-paying jobs or allow the student to transition into a four-year school with an attainable job goal should be considered. The military option should not be overlooked, consider our governor and junior senator.
I value liberal arts courses. I wish all students could have one year free of the courses they need to function well in society, appreciate our history, and the culture we inherited. Priority would be given to grammar since it was a major problem with my college freshman.
Parents with a child who is bright but significantly underperforming academically need to consider engaging a private organizational coach who is certified by a body such as the American Coaching Organization. The coaching may need to be started before the student’s last semester in high school and then only if the student is motivated.
Recognize that college admissions counselors in the past may have steered students to other colleges if they did not see a fit, but today since so many colleges struggle for survival they have to focus on selling their own institution.
The good news is that after having the benefit of being out of the counseling profession for several years, I have seen that even with these detours, usually the parent and student are content with the career the student finally ends up with. Also, I found that the most important lesson for all of us parents to learn, which I must admit took me years to realize, is that a parent’s primary goal should be that their child will enjoy life.