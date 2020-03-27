I feel the need to write in to support the large stimulus package deal in the Senate. The goal of this money is to support the many American workers who live paycheck to paycheck along with giving the U.S. economy a shot in the arm. I heard an estimate of 40 million jobs potentially being lost during this crisis, and these funds will help both individuals and small businesses to keep going.
I own and manage a small business here in eastern Iowa and I support this stimulus package and hope we get the votes needed to pass this stimulus bill. We are a small manufacturer and we continue to produce parts and components to our customers’ orders. We have a very smart Treasury Secretary with Steven Mnuchin who is supporting this stimulus package along with other high ranking government officials.
President Trump along with Vice President Mike Pence are working around the clock to manage this COVID-19 virus and have done a great job in my opinion to keep Americans informed. Good leadership will produce good results and it doesn’t matter which party you vote, we need the best leadership at the White House in this very difficult time. Our government is trying to help us Americans and businesses with a financial package that will help us in an unprecedented time. We should accept this with open arms.