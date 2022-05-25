We are so lucky to have such beautiful parks in Dubuque. I don’t understand why people continue to trash them.
I go to Flora Park almost every day. As I walk my dog through the park, I pick up juice boxes, broken glass, beer and soda cans, bottles, liquor bottles, pizza boxes, fruit slices, grilled items, chicken bones and tent stakes. What are the trash cans for?
It is my understanding that there is a lot of vandalism in the parks.
I have seen the damage in the park. From broken picnic tables, restroom doors and trash cans.
We do not pay a fee to enjoy the park. But, at this point, I would not be opposed to paying a fee.
Will this stop the vandalism? I don’t know. But, this has got to stop. Cameras maybe?
I am sure there are families and kiddos that enjoy the park and cannot afford to pay a fee to spend time with their family and friends on a nice sunny day.
I was not aware that setting up tents for picnics is not permitted in the park.
And that they are required to reserve a pavilion for a fee.
The park service has enough to do taking care of the park let alone fixing the many things that get broken.
Flora Park has a special place in my heart. I grew up near the park playing, swimming, ice skating, sledding and picnicking in that park.
