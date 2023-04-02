Hugh Hammond Bennett shared in 1959, “From every conceivable angle — economic, social, cultural, public health, national defense — conservation of natural resources is an objective on which all should agree.” Bennett is the father of soil conservation and the first Chief of the Soil Conservation Service, known today as the USDA, Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).
My name is Jared. I work for the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, where our mission is to inspire stewardship (careful and responsible management) by creating educational experiences where rivers and history come alive.
In order to steward rivers, I believe the best place to start is on the land.
I believe one of the best ways to steward the land, and therefore our rivers, is to address the root cause of many water-quality and flooding problems we face today: our unhealthy soils.
But Jared, if unhealthy soils are the root cause of these problems, how can healthier soils contribute to the solution?
According to the NRCS, healthy soils preform five essential functions.
• Regulate water, allowing for greater infiltration and water storage, slowing runoff/erosion and prevention of severe flooding.
• Sustain diverse plant and animal life that is dependent on healthy soils.
• Filter pollutants, preventing them from entering waterways.
• Cycle nutrients. Healthy soils hold fertilizers where plants can use them. Preventing fertilizer from polluting waterways.
• Physical stability and support, providing a platform where plant roots take hold and thrive.
But Jared, what does the stewardship of our soils look like to you?
When I envision stewardship of soils, I see the faces of the people with the NRCS, Dubuque County Watersheds, our Soil and Water Conservation Commissioners, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach professionals, the Fishers and Farmers Partnership and many others. I envision the faces of farmers who are choosing to do this work, and who have welcomed me and groups of students to their homes to share their experiences and passions.
These people inspire me and give me hope. You’re starting to get excited about soils, aren’t you?
This is a great year to get excited about soil. It’s a Farm Bill reauthorization year, and no, this bill does not only benefit farmers.
Title II of the Farm Bill authorizes voluntary conservation programs on private lands allowing for both improved productivity and conservation of natural resources. It’s my favorite Title II!
As an Iowan living in a state that is roughly 97% privately owned with about 85% of that land in agricultural production, and as someone who loves our rivers, I believe investing in and increasing application of private lands conservation programs, including soil health practices. This is how we will move the needle the most in our effort to improve the quality of our waters, protect habitat for wildlife and ready our communities for future and more severe flooding.
In 1935/1936, the Soil Conservation Act and the Soil Conservation and Domestic Allotment Act were the first conservation laws designed to fight soil erosion in agriculture. In the late 1930s, Hugh Hammond Bennett and his teams started a private lands conservation and soil health movement that, I believe, we must continue building upon today.
Over the next 10 years, there will be $19.5 billion of new money invested in Title II conservation programs. We must make sure this investment is put to good use supporting those doing the work of improving the health of our soils and protecting our rivers by choosing to manage their lands for wildlife, water quality, and flood readiness.
Soil is a natural resource. Like Bennett, I believe the conservation of this resource is an objective on which all should agree.
McGovern is the director of conservation programs at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. A Peosta, Iowa, native, Iowa State and Clarke University alumnus, McGovern has worked to make a positive influence with environmental and educational organization in the tri-state area and beyond for the past 15 years.
