Hugh Hammond Bennett shared in 1959, “From every conceivable angle — economic, social, cultural, public health, national defense — conservation of natural resources is an objective on which all should agree.” Bennett is the father of soil conservation and the first Chief of the Soil Conservation Service, known today as the USDA, Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).

My name is Jared. I work for the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, where our mission is to inspire stewardship (careful and responsible management) by creating educational experiences where rivers and history come alive.

Recommended for you

McGovern is the director of conservation programs at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. A Peosta, Iowa, native, Iowa State and Clarke University alumnus, McGovern has worked to make a positive influence with environmental and educational organization in the tri-state area and beyond for the past 15 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.