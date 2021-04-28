Workers Memorial Day is upon us again. This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone.
Many workers have been deemed essential workers and have had to continue working through the pandemic. This year, we add another 51 names to the list of workers in Iowa who have lost their lives while in the performance of their job duties. Again this year, this number is not acceptable. We have to do better. Every worker should expect to go home from work at night without concern of injury or death.
OSHA in the state of Iowa continues to be underfunded and understaffed. The inspectors do their best, but they just don’t have the resources to inspect worksites regularly to ensure safe working conditions.
Many accidents can be avoided. Often workers are their own worst enemy. I remember when I was younger working on jobsites and thinking the safety rules were too cumbersome. As I got older I realized many of the rules were created because someone was seriously injured or died from performing similar evolutions.
We used to dread OSHA inspections. I must say in the construction trades in Dubuque that safety has gotten better since I started. Some employers invite OSHA to the jobsite at the beginning of construction to do a survey and ensure the worksite is safe. This is a great practice and lowers some of the risk of injury or worse. Safety programs are prevalent, and most companies employ someone responsible for the enforcement of safety policies.
This does not mean that there isn’t room for improvement. It saddens me every time I hear of an injury or fatality at a jobsite. In many industries, the economy has kept rolling along during the pandemic and many workers are working overtime schedules to get products out the door. Long hours and busy production tend to lead to tired workers or complacency. These are dangerous conditions that lead to additional accidents.
My main message to all workers is that nothing is important enough to take a shortcut and end up injured or worse. Be diligent and work safely at all times. We either live to work or work to live. I prefer being able to enjoy time away from work. This is much easier to do when everyone is healthy.
If the proposed infrastructure plan is passed, there will be a lot of construction work in the coming years.
Manufacturing will also continue to be busy to provide equipment and materials for all of the infrastructure projects. Safety will be of the utmost importance. I hear a lot that there is a shortage of skilled workers, so we need to make sure we protect ourselves from the possibility of injury.
In closing, I would like to urge every worker to work safe and make sure that you are able to enjoy your life away from work. We will gather today to honor those workers who lost their lives. This is always a very sad day for me and one that continues to frustrate me. I would really love to have one year where no one died on the job.