It’s been 80 years since the world’s nations squared off against each other in World War II, good against evil. Sixteen million Americans answered the call to serve. Today, less than 200,000 are still living. The Greatest Generation is at risk of becoming the forgotten generation.
How many people from Dubuque know the name Ted Ellsworth? He was the most decorated Dubuque veteran since the Civil War. He enlisted in the British Army before the USA was even in the war, fought under Montgomery in North Africa, transferred to the U.S. Army as the U.S. entered the war and fought in Patton’s Third and Seventh Armies in Europe. He was captured as U.S. forces moved into Poland and spent time in a German POW camp until he escaped/was liberated by the Soviets as they rolled through. His book, “Yank: Memoir of a World War II Soldier (1941-1945)” is one of the best, firsthand accounts of WWII that I’ve read. After he came back, he went into a lifetime of public service. He was a state representative from 1969 to 1972. His entry in Encyclopedia Dubuque lists too many board memberships to recount here. In 1961, he received Dubuque’s Citizen of the Year Award, and in 1965, he was named the Des Moines Register “Amazing Iowan.” All in all, it’s a name that should be remembered.
I propose renaming Greyhound Park Road on Chaplain Schmitt Island as Ted Ellsworth Drive. The dogs are gone — I think it’s the perfect time.
