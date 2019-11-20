Five Flags Center should be sold or closed.
When Five Flags was first proposed, the taxpayer was told that if you pay to build the center, it will generate enough revenue to pay for its operation and maintenance. Many were skeptical of that claim, and the huge taxpayer subsidies (more than $900,000 this year) show that the skepticism was warranted.
Now (Telegraph Herald, Nov. 13) a consultant says that a $75 million expansion of the center will cut the taxpayer subsidized deficit to $375,000 per year. I for one do not buy it — a larger building needs more to operate and maintain so the subsidy will be much higher — probably as much or more than for the current structure and most likely exceeding a million per year. Remember, the original building was to require no subsidy but it ballooned to close to a million, now take the projected $375,000 and follow the same track and you get well above a million per year.
The funds needed to expand and subsidize the operation of Five Flags would be better spent in other areas — roads, public safety, property tax reduction, etc. The cost far exceeds any benefits from the center, thus my conclusion that it should be sold or closed. Those who want and use the center should pay for it, not the taxpayers.