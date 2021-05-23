Over decades, the nation’s 1.25 million Dreamers have pledged their allegiance to the flag in American schools, worked in vital industries from health care to education and want nothing more than a chance to stay in the country they call home. Now, they have reason to hope. In March, the House of Representatives passed the Dream and Promise Act, which would give these young adults a long-overdue pathway to permanent lawful status. This legislation should be a priority for all members of Congress.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dubuque business community want our senators to know this: Dream and Promise is what Iowa businesses want. As our population ages and shrinks — and as it becomes harder to attract new talent to our state — we cannot afford, nor do we want to lose a single one of these bright, hard-working youngsters. According to New American Economy (NAE) Iowa’s 3,700 young Dreamers are collectively paying $17.7 million a year in taxes and hold almost $65 million a year in spending power. Nationally, over 93% are employed and over 43,000 have started their own businesses, creating thousands upon thousands of jobs. Let’s make sure they can stay.
In April 2020 amidst the early onset of the pandemic, Dubuque’s unemployment rate rose to a high of nearly 13%. Since then, we have seen the unemployment rates bounce back. However, Dubuque’s unemployment rate remains higher than pre-pandemic levels at 4.8% in March. The pool of people seeking work has also shrunk in the past year with nearly 4,000 people leaving the workforce due to circumstances created by the pandemic, for instance increased childcare responsibilities. Our workforce shortage issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic and this only makes comprehensive immigration reform more important for Dubuque area businesses.
Iowa’s two senators are known for their pragmatism on immigration issues. We urge both Sen. Grassley and Sen. Ernst to lead and pursue a common sense, bi-partisan approach to address immigration reform. We ask all lawmakers, Democrat and Republican, to do the hard but necessary work of reaching across their respective aisles to protect Dreamers thus growing our communities and our economies in Iowa and all across the nation.
As a Chamber of Commerce, we embody the premise, “Together we Achieve More.” After 11 failed Congressional attempts at reform in 20 years, now is the time we can come together and do more.
More for our Dreamers. More for Dubuque. More for a better future for all.