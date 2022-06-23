Since the 1980s, homelessness has been a growing phenomenon that for most Americans is hidden and unseen as the chaotic dilemma it is. The homeless are specters that populate unregulated shelters, motels, streets and alleys. America does not guarantee a secure, fixed and stable shelter. Some 1.5 million children experience homelessness each year, research suggests that one in 30 children are homeless, the numbers reaching a historic high.
What you feel in the spaces where home is a traveling series of apartments and day work, is not that anyone chose this, as if home and work that held a little dignity for the soul would be refused by anyone sane, but that tragedy may lurk in a corner of everyone’s life.
Homeless shelters provide temporary respite from the pain of living on the fringe, without a home, no haven, no place to go. Yet the lives in a homeless shelter revolve on a repeating wheel of fortune. It’s not the life under the chandeliers at the bank.
“How are you feeling?” is a first query in the morning at a shelter. It is a simple move away from, “How are you doing?” Feeling matters and for many being numb may be an aim.
Deep poverty means you paid your bills but have nine dollars and ten cents that must last you and the two kids for two weeks. Deep poverty means you are a student of where food boxes are, where the pantries are generous, where the Wednesday night meal will be. It is within the gut and the churning of the acids as you give up a meal for the little boy and girl who depend on you. It resides in the soul where prayer feels like another echo.
The homeless cross the street, look in the window where money matters and you do not. Scenes from snowy streets in the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” are not for the homeless at Christmas. As Mother Teresa said, hope is the result of faith. There is desperation. And loneliness. Love enters each life but sometimes it feels heavy. Faith, hope, love.
“Did you see that?”
Today’s emblem at the shelter was the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The paper had printed a story about the Hawks.
“Iowa’s a good place for shelter,” someone said, and others nodded, having a rating system for nearby Iowa cities and their shelters. “Clinton’s tough. Have to abide the evangelical rules.”
A story about binge drinking lit the room. The attribution theory hung in shadow, that we tend to see the reason for our own fall as a result of circumstance, we tripped because the sidewalk had a bump, but the guy who fell, it was his fault.
“Last time I was at the Cross Bar Hotel ...” Cross Bar Hotel was an in-joke about homeless shelters being like prisons.
The conversation marked responsibility, the freedom to choose. Homeless people understand they are mirrors to each other. Honesty is authenticity. Some are blind at the intersection where the choice is a step up from despair.
In every economic class, environment creates choice. The homeless shelter is embedded with different choices like the street corners that brought them this low. The patrons of the nearby casino choose, perhaps attributing success to their own wiles but if they fall, do they see that bump on the sidewalk? Can it be that circumstance happens to all and it is not as Dickens wrote, “To all a good night.”
No one speaks much for the homeless, about how love matters to everyone, its triumphs and costs. Seldom is the subject of society turning away from families without homes opened like the cancer it is. Too little attention is devoted to the desperation in life and how that can feel and how loneliness kills the soul, how faith enters each life at birth, how each of us affects the hope of the other.
