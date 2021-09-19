I witnessed something amazing while visiting our Smeltzer Dining Hall. I entered the hall and, much to my surprise, one of our head coaches and his assistants had a shoebox sitting on the table, full of cellphones. I learned that they collect cell phones from all of their players before lunch. They are trying to get their team members to know each other — interpersonally.
Yes, I’m not making this up!
They are encouraging their student-athletes, a team with players from at least four countries, to learn how to converse, exchange ideas and build friendships. I have a hunch that they know far better than I that, during this critical time of extreme transition and stress in their players’ lives, friendships and interpersonal contact matter.
Recently, my colleagues and I had meetings with hundreds of first-year students as they begin to experience this major transition in their young lives. I began my sessions with a series of questions where I invited students to close their eyes and respond by raising their hands. The questions went along these lines: “If you’re feeling homesick, please raise your hand (50%). If you jumped for joy when you left your home, raise your hand (30%). Please raise your hand if you feel like you’re making new friends (85%). If you feel like the rug has been pulled out from under you, and you’re just a little out-of-sorts and just aren’t feeling like yourself, please raise your hand (100%).”
After the informal survey, I segued into my dad talk but, unlike the dad talks with my own kids, it seemed like our students might have been listening. That might be because they are in the middle of experiencing what will be the first, of many, significant life passages. And, let’s face it, those life passages discombobulate us in every way.
At 18, I went off to college and was one of those kids who couldn’t wait to get there. But something strange happened to me. I got to my room, looked around, closed the door — and fell apart. At 23, I headed off to the first of too many graduate school experiences, drove across the country to an unfamiliar town, schlepped all of my worldly possessions up three flights of stairs to a hot, humid, stinky and dirty dorm room. Once everything was in place, I shut the door — and fell apart. Over two months ago, now 62 years of age, we returned from a long trip where we dropped our youngest son off to college where I could have sworn that I saw him jumping for joy as I glanced at my rearview mirror. I was relatively fine, until we arrived to our home where I was confronted by the total silence of our living room. I sat in a chair — and fell apart. I bet some readers know that of which I am writing.
Life passages are tough. Whether it’s being dumped into the middle of 500 strangers and experiencing new-student orientation, delivering your child to preschool, the joy of a wedding or the sadness of a death, these passages are emotionally difficult. But here’s the good news; something our coaches put into practice: Talking with other humans, making genuine friendships, exercising some vulnerability in initiating interpersonal contact settles the discombobulation, and gets us to start feeling like ourselves again.*
So here’s some advice — to me: Start by turning the cellphone off at lunch and dinner. Sit down with other humans, and talk — about the weather, a hobby, books, children, the good work of a colleague or friend. And begin to feel whole once more.
* For an excellent reflection on these transitions, see Jeffrey A. Haverland’s “Life in Transition: Using Reflection and Gratitude to Discover Hope, Optimism, and Resilience” available at bit.ly/HaverlandLifeinTransition.