The Carnegie-Stout Public Library is taking its show on the road bringing its story time programming to various locations in Dubuque.
The new initiative kicked off last week with a read-aloud morning at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque, drawing a crowd of more than 70 people. Similar programming will be held at other venues in the coming weeks in an effort to connect kids with literacy while highlighting unique places in the community.
This innovative approach is a reminder that libraries aren’t just staid buildings full of books. Today’s library is so much more with various events, an array of media and opportunities to explore — from a DIY crafting area to a podcasting studio. And, well, there are an awful lot of books, too.
The Dubuque community is fortunate to have such a vibrant library with a vast amount of services. Here’s hoping the Carnegie-Stout road show exposes even more locals to the wonders it holds.
A move by the Dubuque Community School District will remove one of the obstacles students face on the pathway to higher education.
For many students, life after high school isn’t something they focus on. For at-risk students, weighing future options and setting goals isn’t part of their high school routine. That’s why a plan to set aside part of a school day when all juniors can take the ACT college entrance exam, community college placement tests or a military aptitude exam — for free — could provide just the leg-up students need.
The goal isn’t (and shouldn’t be) to push more students toward a four-year degree program. But it could be a way to get all students thinking about the possibilities and opportunities life holds for them. If every student in the Dubuque Community School District gains the perspective that he or she has a future worth planning, and educators can assist them with first steps toward that goal, that would be a tremendous boost.
A salute to the members of the Dubuque Kiwanis Club who are celebrating 100 years in the community.
Chartered on Valentine’s Day in 1920, Dubuque’s Kiwanis Club began just five years after the founding of the first club in the nation and started out with 89 members. For a century now group members have served the Dubuque community through fundraising and volunteering.
Locals will recognize the club as the organization whose members offer bags of peanuts and pretzels in the fall in exchange for donations and cook up pancakes at a spring breakfast to support neuroscience research.
Along with other fundraising activities, that culminates in nearly $14,000 in grants the group is able to bestow each year. Groups like Opening Doors, Dubuque Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army have all benefited from the aid of the Kiwanis Club.
Local service clubs help keep area nonprofits thriving. Kiwanis members’ century-long legacy of support is an impressive milestone.