Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative deserves a round of applause. The nearly 30 announced Employer Summits will provide employers with information on work-based learning programs, community partnerships and critical resources to grow and strengthen their workforce.
This is why Ivanka Trump recently visited Iowa to speak with our
governor on the president’s “Pledge to America’s Workers.” When it comes to conquering the workforce crisis, Iowa is leading by example.
Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates. In the state House, I have worked across the aisle to pass tax cuts that increased take-home wages. We tripled funding to work-based learning and apprenticeship programs, including Gov. Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa that will ensure 70% of Iowans have post-high school education or job training by 2025.
This should be a national model to solve the skilled workforce shortage. Employers across the country can’t find the skilled workers they need to grow and innovate. Americans need post-secondary credentials to prosper in today’s competitive and technology-driven economy.
I join our governor in calling on other states and the private sector to invest similarly in workforce training. By continuing to close the skill gap, revitalize manufacturing with Made in America policies that boost wages and jobs, and fend off devastating policies to our energy sector like the Green New Deal, we will ensure Iowa remains a haven for jobs and opportunity.
Gov. Reynolds deserves thanks for leading the charge to strengthen Iowa’s workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
Editor’s note: Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is also a candidate for U.S. House.