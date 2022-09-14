Regarding the change by the Dubuque City Council to policy surrounding homeless: This ordinance should be updated. However, acting now as the “City” sends the wrong message.

City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s letter states that various city departments contributed to this update. No community input was identified. There needs to be an open, deep “community” conversation around this problem before we focus more on enforcement and moving people out when very, very often there are an inadequate number of places for various subgroups of the unhoused to find shelter.

