Regarding the change by the Dubuque City Council to policy surrounding homeless: This ordinance should be updated. However, acting now as the “City” sends the wrong message.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s letter states that various city departments contributed to this update. No community input was identified. There needs to be an open, deep “community” conversation around this problem before we focus more on enforcement and moving people out when very, very often there are an inadequate number of places for various subgroups of the unhoused to find shelter.
This suggested ordinance change seems to come out of a city “silo.” There should have been references to community, city and financial resources being considered in addressing some of the root problems for some of the unhoused sub demographics — available temporary housing and affordable housing.
Please table this skewed ordinance approach and participate with key stakeholders and community advocates to develop short and longer term community plans in moving forward.
What are the quantitative housing needs for various unhoused sub groups?
Families?
Single mothers with children?
Single fathers with children?
Elderly?
Homeless youth?
People with substance use problems?
People with brain health issues?
The City may own some unoccupied buildings?
ARPA funding could be considered?
Community Partners could be solicited?
P.S. I was a founder of a homeless shelter in Chicago. A group of us purchased a large house in Uptown to provide some shelter and community meals for the local unhoused. It is still serving the neighborhood!
(1) comment
Paul
Go ahead, purchase a place and run it. What's stopping you? You have all the answers.
