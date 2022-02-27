When it comes to a bill in the Iowa Legislature that would change how Dubuque County residents elect supervisors to the county board, lawmakers are proposing a solution where there has not been a problem.
The bill requires that any county with a population of at least 60,000 as of the 2020 census have a county Board of Supervisors made up of supervisors elected from equal-population districts rather than as at-large representatives. Dubuque County has a three-person board, so the county would be divided into three districts, with each electing a supervisor.
Lawmakers believe that, theoretically, would create a better balance of representation in each county.
Let’s think that through: If one were to divide Dubuque County into three equally populous districts, at least two and likely all three would have a part of the City of Dubuque within their boundaries — because residents of the city make up about 60% of the county’s population. So, we could fairly easily have two seats held by Dubuque residents and one from a resident of a town outside of Dubuque — which is exactly what we have had, at times.
Right now, the three supervisors live in Asbury, rural Dubuque and Sherrill. In the past decade, there also have been two supervisors elected from Epworth and one from Rickardsville, as well as one from Dubuque. This doesn’t sound like a county in which rural areas are underrepresented on the county board. In fact, such a change likely would squeeze out rural representatives.
Bills like this have popped up in the Legislature occasionally over the years. Typically, they have their roots in partisanship. Metro residents in Iowa tend to lean Democratic and rural residents tend to lean Republican. The Republicans apparently believe that more R’s will sit on county boards if they forced counties to set up their boards differently.
This time around, however, state lawmakers from Dubuque County — both Republican and Democrat — voiced opposition to the change.
Perhaps the biggest concern is that the county supervisors themselves were not asking for the change and, in fact, don’t want it.
If Dubuque County wanted to do it differently and elect supervisors by geographic districts, it already has that power. Current state law allows any county’s voters to petition for a referendum on whether to require population-based districts for county supervisors. But, at least currently, it doesn’t want to.
So why should the state force a change on county governments? If any change is made to how county board seats are elected, the decision should come from the county level.
Yet the bill is still alive, having passed its first committee as needed by last week’s deadline to remain in consideration by the full House of Representatives.
The measure should go no further. Iowa lawmakers have plenty to grapple with in the remaining weeks of the session — they needn’t add county-level politics to the mix.