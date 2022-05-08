When in the summer of 2020, Dubuque’s municipal pools were closed because of COVID-19, it was hard to see the empty basins sitting in the sunshine, devoid of kids.
As hot summer days passed, it was a shame to see local amenities such as community swimming pools rendered unusable for fear of spreading the virus.
Last year, as some of life’s activities were restored to normal and as more people were vaccinated, Dubuque settled for a shared schedule between Flora and Sutton pools, alternating open days and lesson weeks. The split schedule allowed both to be open at least some of the time, as staffing allowed.
As the summer of 2022 fast approaches, the city plans to open just one pool — Flora — citing a lack of lifeguards to staff both locations.
What a disappointment.
Anyone who has ever spent time at Sutton knows it is a mecca for neighborhood kids all summer long, many of whom come on their own without a parent. The pool in the city’s Point neighborhood provides a fun, healthy activity for children under the oversight of pool staff.
But not this year.
City officials blame the workforce shortage. Certainly, it’s true that nearly every business in town is seeking more employees.
And it’s worth noting that the city did make some adjustments for this swimming season, including beginning the hiring process in December and covering the cost for lifeguard certification.
Still, it’s hard to feel too good about the city’s efforts.
Most people paying attention to the current employment climate in Dubuque would note that teens have a plethora of job options in which they could make $2 or $5 or even more per hour above the city’s starting lifeguard wage of $12.50 per hour. And those are for jobs in which teens are not asked to potentially save lives.
We have to ask why, when it was apparent that lifeguard applications were lagging, discussions weren’t held earlier regarding recruitment.
It was at Monday’s meeting that the City Council finally was asked to raise the wages of lifeguards. Now, the city is prepared to offer them $15 an hour. But council members acknowledged the change is likely too late to have a significant enough impact on summer hiring to result in allowing both pools to open.
May is not the ideal time to try to address this problem. The shortage of guards was an issue a year ago.
Based on their actions, it doesn’t feel like city officials went into this year treating the full opening of both pools as a necessity. It absolutely should have been, and city officials should have been acting with urgency long before May to ensure that happened.
City officials talk a lot about the importance of amenities in Dubuque. The more attractive our community is to young people and families, the easier it will be to attract work force. It’s an argument used by proponents of expanding Five Flags Center. It’s a point made in discussing raising the profile of Chaplain Schmitt Island. Any time the city considers funding for parks or trails or sports facilities, we talk about it being a good investment in making our community a more appealing place to live.
That’s why it’s disheartening to see the city fail to keep open one of its basic and longtime amenities.
Community stakeholders also talk a lot about focusing on making improvements on Dubuque’s North Side, where development has been slower to come. We underscore the importance of every neighborhood and seek to bolster the sense of community in each one.
Ask any child who lives in Dubuque’s North End, and Sutton Pool is sure to make his or her list of top favorite spots.
Plans are in the works to establish a Jule shuttle service in response to Sutton’s closure — a continuous loop shuttle that would go from Sutton to Flora so neighborhood kids still can go swimming. That’s a good step. Here’s hoping families can take advantage of it.
The shortage of lifeguards poses a real problem that cities across the country are dealing with. Beginning the hiring process earlier was not enough to net the City of Dubuque more guards.
If it’s really too late for this summer, city officials must start now to figure out what it will take to ensure both pools can open next season.