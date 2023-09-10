When someone wishes me a happy retirement, I look around thinking they must be talking to someone else. I’m the same person I was a month ago, sans title. I receive less emails and phone calls, but that is easily made up for by more solicitations from AARP.

My father retired at about my present age. He would still make his daily visits to the family business to make sure calamity did not strike in his absence. After he could no longer drive, he hopped on his lawn mower to make the short commute. You could hear him coming from a half mile away — fair warning for us to be on our best behavior.

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective. He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.