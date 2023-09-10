When someone wishes me a happy retirement, I look around thinking they must be talking to someone else. I’m the same person I was a month ago, sans title. I receive less emails and phone calls, but that is easily made up for by more solicitations from AARP.
My father retired at about my present age. He would still make his daily visits to the family business to make sure calamity did not strike in his absence. After he could no longer drive, he hopped on his lawn mower to make the short commute. You could hear him coming from a half mile away — fair warning for us to be on our best behavior.
My friends have already retired and give me no shortage of grief for being the last holdout. Early retirement gives you bragging rights, like being the one to catch the first fish. But I maintain I have not retired. I just stopped what I was doing so I could do something else.
We often associate our identity with our job, as if the title is the person rather than a person who happens to have a title. The butcher cuts our meat. The doctor fixes our ailments. The pilot flies the plane. We live in our labeled roles.
Perhaps it’s time for me — for us — to identify with what we do with our time on earth as opposed to what we are called. Our role fails to find relevance unless it touches someone else’s life.
On this day, that someone is my 10-year-old grandson. Instead of answering phone calls and staring at my computer screen, I’m sitting next to him on a pier, tempting a panfish with a nightcrawler. My grandson gives more credence to the number of fish caught instead of their size, so a small fry still counts the same. To set the record straight, he caught five and I caught one, a disparity he took every opportunity to remind me of.
More important, my grandson and I spent the day together. My wife reminds me that this may not always be his preference as he grows older, so it is best to grab those opportunities now. After fishing, we went hiking. He took me on his “secret” trail near the fishing hole that he and his cousin had explored on a previous visit. I find it a privilege when a child lets you in on his secret, as if you have been admitted to an exclusive club.
He showed me all the things I often miss on my own hikes, such as the injured toad making its way back into hiding. “I feel bad for it,” he said, showing an empathy for small creatures that is not often present in 10-year-old children. We also explored a new trail neither of us had been on. “If you don’t know where you’re going, it’s an adventure,” he told me.
Retirement is an adventure as we follow whims not listed under any job description. Today and the days beyond lead to new adventure.
I’m finding time to explore the whims of my own youth, a time when careers mustered little thought and adventure tugs at you from all directions. I recently traveled to Chicago in a blinding rainstorm with a friend to see “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a movie that tugged at my sensibilities as a teenager. At the end of the film, astronaut David Bowman’s kaleidoscopic journey through the stargate rivals any trail I’ve explored since.
I plan to investigate new trails, led by my latent sense of curiosity and our dog Gil’s nose. Charging through the woods like a wild horse, Gil manifests my grandson’s idea of not knowing where you’re going until you get there.
In exploring new trails, replete with toads and critters of all shapes and sizes, I might discover a new identity. We become what we experience — regardless of our age or stage in life.
My title now changes on a daily basis: grandpa, fisher, hiker, explorer, chronicler of experiences. I’m not sure where I’m going, but it will be an adventure getting there.
Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.