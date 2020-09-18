Sen. Joni Ernst has a miserable track record on health care.
In 2017, she voted to begin debate on a bill allowing insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act prohibits such discrimination.
After the bill failed to come up for debate, she voted in favor of a “skinny repeal” of the ACA. This would have eliminated health-insurance subsidies offered on a sliding-scale basis to people with household incomes between 100% and 400% of the poverty line. (The poverty line is $12,760 for individuals and $26,200 for families of four.) It also would have enabled employers to stop covering full-time workers.
Recently, she refused to oppose Republicans’ lawsuit seeking to overturn the ACA in its entirety. (The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the case.) Repeal would be disastrous for the 20 million people who bought health insurance under the ACA and for the more than 5 million people who lost jobs that included health benefits, due to the pandemic.
On her website, Ernst implies the ACA has caused “significant” increases in insurance premiums, despite the fact that the rate of increases in employer-provided plans have been lower since the ACA went into effect. Employees’ share and out-of-pocket costs have risen, but that’s because of company decisions.
Ernst has no interest in protecting Americans’ health. Her opponent, Theresa Greenfield, on the other hand, wants to expand access to health care. Elect Theresa Greenfield to the Senate; vote Ernst out of office.