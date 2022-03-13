“Iowa nice” — we’ve all heard it. One of Iowa’s strengths is caring for others. When a community experiences a natural disaster, people come to help. If someone in our community is diagnosed with a serious disease, we hold a community benefit. In Iowa we look out for neighbors near and far.
In her nationally televised speech, Governor Reynolds even mentioned Iowa nice. However, as she spoke about “what conservative leadership means,” the message was anything but Iowa nice.
Prior to her speech, Governor Reynolds signed a significant 3.9% flat tax bill. While she spoke about this bill, she didn’t share that much of the budget surplus in Iowa is from Democrat-sponsored federal aid. She also didn’t share that the tax cuts will give more money to the wealthiest Iowans while our neighbors who are living paycheck to paycheck will see little positive impact. The richest 1% get over $23,000, the richest 5% of taxpayers will see an average cut of over $8,000, and the rest of us, about $500.
Her leadership means that if you are well off, you will benefit. She is looking out for those who already are doing well and not hard-working Iowans and those struggling to make ends meet. This isn’t leadership, this is looking out for those who generously support her campaign. This isn’t Iowa nice. She is not concerned about our neighbors in need. We need a governor who values all neighbors, not just the well-to-do.