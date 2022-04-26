I spent much of 2001 engaged in neurobiological research and lectures in Moscow. My Russian colleagues were very congenial and welcoming. We attended the ballet, museums and worked on neural gene expression during development.
The leader of the group was Ukrainian and married to a coworker who is Russian. With dinners at colleagues’ apartments, I was shown butterfly collections, ate chicken and conversed after dinner while sipping high quality vodka. I met the “True Great Russians” within the present Russia, the builders, the culturally alert educators, and the scientists.
Who are Russians? They are not subdivided by physical features. Historically, Russians are divided into three main groups. The largest group is the Muscovite Russians or “Great Russians.” Muscovites consider Belarusians as the “White Russians” and the Ukrainians as “Little Russians,” denoted with the derogatory term “top-knot” or khokol. Within the historical Russia, the Cossacks (free man) inhabited the Ukrainian steppes, many being escaped serfs. Much like American cowboys, the Cossacks were romanticized in Russian literature. Prior to the Soviet Union, a “Great Russian” or Muscovite was defined as one whose primary language is Russian and belongs to the Russian Eastern Orthodox Church.
My early university studies were in Russian history and literature. I took several courses including Russian history, Chekhov, Dostoyevsky, Soviet literature, 19th century Russian literature, and Russian. Due my time constraints, I received a major in zoology with a minor in Russian Literature. But my empathy and interests toward Russian culture persisted.
In literature one learns the “true” Russian spirit through Gogol, Chekhov, Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy, Bulgakov and other authors of the “Golden and Silver Age of Russia.” Most authors of this era wrote with a peasant-realist perspective. Russian artists (Repin) and musicians (Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, Glinka, Rimsky-Korsakov) presented peasant scenes, encounters and Russian fables as the backdrop of their art. The true Russian culture was from the bottom up as opposed to the top-down ruling Czarist and Soviet hierarchies. The Russian ruling class was satirized as French-speaking bureaucrats who contributed nothing to culture and were purposely ignorant of the general population. The first Russian writers of “the Golden Age” (Turgenev, Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky) belonged to royal or gentry classes but resented the gentry’s aloofness and dismissiveness of peasants. They exerted literary pressure toward freeing the serfs.
Nicolai Gogol was the first Golden Age novelist. He was Ukrainian but considered Russian culturally since he wrote in Russian but also published folklore and historical writings in Ukrainian. His “Russian” writings included stories about the (Ukrainian) Cossacks of the steppes, including Taras Bulba emphasizing the Cossacks’ continual quest for freedom. Stemming from tyrannical fathers, both Dostoyevsky and Chekhov wrote stories expressing contempt for tyrants (political and familial). They both wrote stories concerning the importance of Christian actions as opposed to verbal exhortations of Christian faith. This, even though, Chekhov was not a believer. These stories emphasized the disparity between one’s statements of morality versus one’s real duty for responsible Christian actions.
In his novella, The Death of Ivan Ilych, Tolstoy described how lack of authenticity, honesty, and Christian brotherly love leads to a spiritual death rendering life’s real meaning superfluous. Towards the end of his life, Ivan realizes his empty career-climbing and selfish status-stepping only made those close to him wretchedly uncomfortable. He was a poser, a poser for power and status who mimicked life instead of living and experiencing it.
Nihilism is the belief of no belief. It is a doctrine that states traditional political and cultural institutions are unfounded, corrupt, and so bad that their diminution and destruction is desirable. It is the political voice of terror, assassination of enemies, and sheer destruction. Within Dostoyevsky’s “The Possessed” and Turgenev’s “Fathers and Sons,” a stark warning about the evils of revolutionary nihilism was effectively detailed.
Putin is no Great Russian. By institutionalizing violence, destruction and sadism, Putin embraced a nihilistic approach for governing and foreign policy. He has set himself atop an autocratic social hierarchy that exhibits all the negative qualities that the Great Russian writers of the Golden/Silver Ages warned Russians against. In fact, Tolstoy would remark that Putin is a “poser” who dispenses a false, superficial view of Russian culture and history to promote his own personal, power aims. He’s the antithesis of great Russian leaders and more akin to an Ivan the Terrible poser. It is a disastrous shame that these two countries are fighting since they have much in common: language, culture, history.