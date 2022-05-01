The dysfunction of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors was on full display at the board’s most recent meeting, and it’s now interfering with supervisors’ ability to complete the county’s work. County supervisors must get their house in order.
The latest clash between Supervisors Jay Wickham and Ann McDonough came up when the supervisors were scheduled to discuss and weigh in on project proposals for American Rescue Plan Act money Monday night.
When it came time to address that action item, however, McDonough objected to it being held on one of the board’s monthly evening meetings.
“Last time we had a night meeting, I made a motion to table, so people who are looking at this can be present,” she said. “I think it’s better for transparency when we do this on our Monday (morning) meetings. ... Nobody knows to look at it on the evening work meeting.”
McDonough said the monthly evening meeting was traditionally for nuts-and-bolts county business, not the type of major decision-making the ARPA funding represented.
Initially, Supervisor Harley Pothoff — who chairs the Board of Supervisors — disagreed with tabling the discussion but acknowledged McDonough’s concern had merit. Wickham more staunchly disagreed with McDonough’s preference, noting this was an opportunity for the board to have a discussion. And some people had shown up for the meeting having seen the item on the agenda.
When McDonough’s motion to table the matter died without a second, she called on other officials in the meeting to discuss the ARPA funding process and the fact that applicants had not been individually informed of this scheduled discussion. In effect, McDonough wasted the board’s time, dragging her heels when her concern already had been raised and voted on.
An exasperated Pothoff eventually relented, seconding a renewed motion to table from McDonough and voting in favor.
And that’s pretty much where the meeting ended. Wickham could barely speak to vote on adjournment.
Last time we checked, this wasn’t the U.S. Senate; county supervisors don’t get to filibuster to drag out proceedings when they are in disagreement with an action. When the supervisors are scheduled to meet and post an agenda in accordance with the law, county residents should be able to count on board members meeting and commencing with the work they said they intended to do. Whether a meeting is held during the day or in the evening should not preclude work from being done. Worth noting, plenty of local governing bodies — the Dubuque City Council and Dubuque Community School Board come to mind — nearly always meet at night.
This fiasco comes after months of public animosity between Wickham and McDonough.
Late last year, McDonough accused Wickham of a pattern of harassing, insulting and belittling her for years. The two Democratic supervisors regularly clash during discussions at meetings, but McDonough says the issues go beyond that, calling it harassment and an attempt to diminish her role.
Wickham dismissed the accusations as unjust attacks and implied that it was McDonough who had been screaming and throwing papers in a closed-session meeting.
Clearly, there is blame to go around.
Both Wickham and McDonough are up for re-election this fall, and Dubuque County voters should take a long look at how the county will be best served going forward. Both Wickham and McDonough have in the past received a ringing endorsement from the TH Editorial Board. While each might be a fine elected official in his or her own right, clearly they do not work well together. On a three-person board, having two members who are oil and water wreaks havoc on the ability to govern.
On the bright side, voters concerned about political-party divisiveness don’t need to worry about county supervisors. It’s the lone Republican, Pothoff, who works fine with each of the Democratic adversaries.
Over the next few months, it’s critical that Wickham and McDonough show residents they are capable of finding a way to work together to serve as effective county leaders.