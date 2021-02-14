We are going to have to end our habit of changing the rules for elections just because one political party or the other can’t maintain electoral control if the election is democratic. Historically and now, U.S. partisan politicians have relied on race division, violence and changing the rules to maintain power. This trend needs to end.
After the Civil War when Radical Republicans placed Southern states under martial law demanding that they allow Blacks to participate in the franchise, rewrite their state constitutions and ratify the 14th and 15th Amendments to secure equal protection, due process and the right to vote, Southern politicos responded by spewing race dividing rhetoric, encouraging violence and changing the rules.
During radical reconstruction, Southern states passed Black Codes — a precursor to Jim Crow laws — to restore the prewar political and social hierarchy. After a compromise over a tie in the electoral college in the 1876 presidential election, Republicans took the White House and ended the Southern occupation. Soon after, Southern legislatures began to pass Jim Crow laws which severely hindered mass Black political participation for the next century.
Here we are again at a point in history when an influx of minority voters looms again. The United States is predicted to become a minority majority nation by 2030. This fact is not lost on the Republican Party, which cannot win elections if minority voters dominate the electorate or if elections routinely involve high turnout. So what has the Republican party done? It has changed the rules. Since 2000, we have seen the advent of voter ID and similar provisions in Republican led states, laws which proliferated after the Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder.
Voter ID laws worked in the 2000s, for Republican control of Congress and in 2016 for control of the presidency. But that strategy didn’t work in 2020.
Georgia is an excellent example. The state went blue in both the presidential and Senate runoff elections because minority voters participated in large numbers and there was record-high turnout by all voters. And because the rules being applied in the state designed to suppress votes didn’t change the outcome. This upset and terrified the president and his party. The president tripled down on his race baiting, voter fraud and violence-encouraging rhetoric and his party members, started thinking about how to change the rules.
In fact, according to the Brennan Center for research, nationwide, there are triple the number of voter restriction bills proposed in state legislatures right now than compared to this time last year.
Republican-led states are pushing to limit voter access, impose stricter ID rules, limit registration and facilitate aggressive voter roll purging.
The main focus of the rules change is on absentee ballot reform. In Georgia, no-excuse absentee balloting was allowed because of COVID, and it vastly improved voter participation to the detriment of the Republican candidates. So this month, new provisions were introduced at the Georgia Statehouse, including, but not limited to, proposals to require absentee voters submit photocopied IDs with their absentee ballot applications and again with their ballots; to ban ballot drop boxes, and to prohibit non-profit organizations from mailing out absentee ballot applications. The legislature is sure to also focus on drawing politically polarized lines to ensure Republican wins, a tactic we know has worked in Wisconsin.
Voter suppression rules and violence-provoking, race-baiting rhetoric can’t continue to be the mainstay of American elections. Democratic elections require respect for democratic institutions and fair access. For democracy, this is an untenable state of affairs.