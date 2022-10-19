We encourage residents and supporters of the Platteville Senior Center to attend the Common Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. A previously tabled agenda item, “Acquisition of the armory,” will be discussed again.
We don’t believe the armory is suitable at all for the senior center. Features of the current senior center at OE Gray that we find vital are flat parking and sidewalks; automatic entrance doors; ramps wide enough for wheelchairs; a large gathering space for activities such as holiday parties, bingo and card games; a retractable screen for speakers’ use; the hearing loop technology; and a kitchen for on-site meals and the Meals on Wheels program. Other needs include a large space for exercise classes and equipment; room(s) for activities such as card making and a lending library; office spaces for the paid workers; and adequate storage.
A vibrant and modernized senior center provides for the needs of people ages 50 and up. We have enjoyed participating at the current senior center. We urge the Common Council to ensure that the senior center remains a priority and that its members who have hearing, vision, health and mobility issues are served in a safe environment.
We feel the City of Platteville should include the senior center again as a line item in the city budget and seek grants and funding, so the officers and employees of the senior center do not have to raise funds to pay rent for the senior center.
