We encourage residents and supporters of the Platteville Senior Center to attend the Common Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. A previously tabled agenda item, “Acquisition of the armory,” will be discussed again.

We don’t believe the armory is suitable at all for the senior center. Features of the current senior center at OE Gray that we find vital are flat parking and sidewalks; automatic entrance doors; ramps wide enough for wheelchairs; a large gathering space for activities such as holiday parties, bingo and card games; a retractable screen for speakers’ use; the hearing loop technology; and a kitchen for on-site meals and the Meals on Wheels program. Other needs include a large space for exercise classes and equipment; room(s) for activities such as card making and a lending library; office spaces for the paid workers; and adequate storage.

