Remember that gerrymandering Illinois Democrats did when the state reshuffled its congressional districts last year? Well, in case you didn’t realize it, it worked like a charm.
Illinois lost a congressional seat as of the 2020 census, which led to the redrawing of the maps — a grossly partisan process in nearly every state except Iowa.
Illinois Democrats redrew the boundaries so that Jo Daviess County, a Republican stronghold, was sliced out of District 17, where Democrat Cheri Bustos was state representative. Republican Esther Joy King, who narrowly lost to Bustos in 2020, last week again narrowly lost to the new Democrat running, Eric Sorenson, whereas the district as previously constructed — including Jo Daviess County’s Republican votes — might have turned the tables.
Overall, Illinois is going from 18 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — held by 13 Democrats and five Republicans — to 17 seats, to be held by 14 Democrats and three Republicans.
One of those three Republicans is Darin LaHood, who now represents Jo Daviess County, along with a bunch of other small, rural, Republican-leaning communities lumped together thanks to gerrymandering. So if you live in Galena, your congressman now lives in Peoria, some three hours away.
The difference between Iowa’s fair and equal maps was not lost on LaHood.
“Look over at Iowa, and it’s like four squares — nice and along county lines,” LaHood said during a visit to Jo Daviess County in May, before his re-election last week. “In Illinois, we don’t do squares — we do snakes and blots. If I’m fortunate enough to get elected, I’ll represent 750,000 people and won’t have a town over 2,000 because it’s gerrymandered. It’s terrible for democracy.”
Terrible, yes. Both parties — depending on the state and who is in power — have used gerrymandering to their advantage. Illinois’ elections are just another example of why states should do redistricting like Iowa does.
November marks both National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, providing a good reminder to reach out to those in the role of caregiver. They very likely could use a helping hand or a comforting conversation.
TH reporter Elizabeth Kelsey recently told the touching story of Larry Metcalf, of Dubuque, who has spent much of the past four years caring for his wife of 50 years, Susan, following her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Larry shared some of the challenges that he faces as a primary caretaker.
Megan Pedersen, senior program manager for Alzheimer’s Association’s Iowa chapter, described the month as a time to highlight the work that caregivers such as Larry do on a daily basis. Too often, those who care for others do so at the expense of their own health, becoming isolated.
“Individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia tend to have an increased need for assistance, and the impacts on these caregivers can make it feel like they are the only one dealing with this … so it’s important for them to know that they are not alone and there are resources available,” Pedersen said.
If you know someone providing care for a loved one, reach out in the spirit of the season and see if you can offer a helping hand. To find resources or more information about caregiver help and health, go to alzheimers.gov.
A recent study showing just what makes up our area’s landfill should give residents pause to think about where things go when we throw them “away.” Garbage doesn’t just disappear, and our landfill is filling up with things that could be disposed of in other ways.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources called for the study, examining the contents at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill, which is also used by other eastern Iowa counties, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. So, tri-state area, collectively, we could do better.
The leading category of materials dumped most in the landfill is organics, which made up nearly 25% of the garbage in the sample period. And that percentage has gone up 3.7 points since an analysis was done five years ago. The biggest contributor to the organics category is loose food waste, which made up 17.5% of the total trash sample. The next highest organic is unopened food waste, which made up 4% of the total trash sample.
Think about that for a minute. These days, with food prices being what they are, we’re still not particularly careful about what we toss out.
This is exactly the type of waste that officials are trying to reduce because as food waste breaks down, it releases methane — a greenhouse gas more harmful than carbon dioxide.
The good news is the study showed enormous potential for reduction, with more than 70% of the landfilled materials considered reusable, recyclable or compostable.
As we head into a week that will be equal parts talk about gratitude and food, take a moment to consider ways to consume the foods we purchase to result in less waste or consider composting to help keep foodstuffs out of the landfill.
