It seems America no longer has an Election Day. The date set for voting now begins variously a month prior and, if postmarks are not required, continues in some places more than a week after. In-person voting, easy to verify, is too inconvenient. Occasionally, significant numbers of votes are “found” days after vote counts are ostensibly complete. Here we are, almost a month past “Election Day,” and the legal system plods along sorting out this ongoing fiasco.
Businesses in many places, apparently anticipating a certain election result, boarded up their stores. As the media declared the presidency for Mr. Biden, those protections have come down. Why? Aren’t those businesses worried the Tea Party and other conservatives will take to the streets, burning and looting in riotous behavior?
President Trump continues to contest the media-announced results (as would Mr. Biden, were the situation reversed). However, barring clear and unassailable evidence (possible, but unlikely) of massive fraud in multiple states, Biden will be the next president.
However, the poll-predicted “blue wave” failed to materialize as Republicans picked up a substantial number of House seats, and though the fate of Senate control awaits the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia, Democrats can hardly claim a mandate for their more farcical campaign promises and their belief that more and larger government outlays create wealth.
Still, if there is unquestionably one group benefiting from this election it’s the administrative state and its demonstrably unaccountable permanent bureaucracy. In short, the winner is — The Swamp. The same swamp that 2016 candidate Trump said he was going to drain but, despite his administration’s efforts to reorganize, streamline, and limit rule making, not one regulatory agency has been eliminated.
Further and tellingly, few if any swamp bureaucrats and politicians have been held to account or even indicted for their alleged actions contravening the law. Lois Lerner admitted delaying and obstructing the tax exemption applications of conservative organizations. The politically weaponized IRS stymied congressional committees with slow response to records requests and the destruction of computer records. (Reminiscent of Hillary Clinton?) In the end, the DOJ “declined to prosecute,” and Lerner retired with full pension. Andrew McCabe? He lied to FBI and DOJ agents and prosecutors recommended an indictment, but then — again — the DOJ declined to prosecute. This is bureaucrats deciding the fate of bureaucrats, the swamp policing the swamp.
The noise over alleged activities by former President Obama functionaries Peter Strzok, James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan and others is no longer heard. Some investigations are still ongoing but don’t be surprised if little or nothing comes of them, especially once the administration changes.
By the way, whatever happened to the Durham report?
This is the game the swamp plays. Schemes are laundered through layers of bureaucracy, subpoenas are ignored, requests for records are denied or conveniently lost and if that fails, pay it lip service, slow walk it, then do nothing as it fades from public view. How do they get away with this? To use Joe Biden’s brother Jim’s words, “plausible deniability.”
Will a Biden administration become a super spreader for the swamp?
Much of what the swamp does may be just sleazy politics pushing the envelope of legality, and none of this is to say any of the named or unnamed are guilty of breaking the law. It is suggesting that not following through on credible claims of official wrongdoing gives at least the appearance that Washington insiders and influence peddlers are above the law. If American citizens are expected to respect our laws, then equal justice under the law needs to be more than a slogan.