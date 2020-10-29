A lasting, impartial justice must be based on something greater than the collective and sometimes contradictory opinions of 30,000 judges in the U.S. legal system. Newly elected Justice Amy Barrett confirmed this during her nomination.
Our Constitution and laws were not created from thin air, but derived from the application of many legal theories. Although some trumpet the concept of “separation of church and state” as a founding legal principle, without question the originators of our legal system believed that a self-determined democratic republic could only exist if people mostly governed themselves. Our founders believed society must be conducted with principles of charity and fairness found neither in evolutionary biological theories nor human self-interested reason, but discovered only through the acceptance of, and belief in, laws from a higher power than humans are capable.
Our founding fathers believed that God created people with rights of life, liberty and property, and our judiciary must protect individual’s God-given rights from politicians who create privileges and preferential treatment for their supporters. Our founders created a legal system that combined Christian principles and religious encouragement with human reason and democratic legislation. (The Ten Commandments adorn our Supreme Court building). Our ancestors watched decades of French anarchy and Soviet oppression due to their anti-religious legal systems.
Alexander Solzhenitsyn spoke of “the line of good and evil running through the heart.” Those who want non-religious human reason to be the basis for ordering civilization are ignoring the history of humans who use reason to justify all manners of evil.