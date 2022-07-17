The July 12 issue of the TH reports that the Dubuque Community School Board intends to sell the Dubuque Soccer Complex. I think that it should be under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. In an adjacent article, the Western Dubuque Community School Board reportedly plans to commit about $1 million to replace its grass football field with turf.
It was about 1990 when I started coaching AYSO youth soccer and I was interviewed by a TV station about the need for soccer practice fields and places for games. My response was one word: “desperate.” Then the school staff was inundated with requests for field use to practice and hold matches.
Soccer has taken off exponentially in the USA since then. It is usually the first choice of youth. This is because one does not have to compete against a player much heavier than they are who wants to knock them to the ground or in another sport where they are handicapped by their height. Also, a sport where the player sits for 17 others to bat before they get their chance or the player stands around hoping a fly ball will come to them in the outfield does not attract youth.
Our Dubuque youth who played soccer in the 1990s are now middle-aged. They do not have the saved assets to offer major financial donations to a project such as this.
When families consider moving to Dubuque, their children who play the game will want input as to the quality of Dubuque soccer fields.
