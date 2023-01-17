Seems the Iowa Department of Natural Resources again is hell-bent advocating to kill bobcats in Dubuque County. In 2021 DNR officials heard overwhelming objections to bobcat hunting and trapping in our county; they listened then.
Our Century Farm is on timbered, unpastured bluff-land, ideal wildlife habitat. After 50-plus years living here, farming, hiking, maintaining our property — we’ve watched indigenous wildlife, both common and rare; but never a glimpse of a bobcat. Guests recreating or hunting on our land haven’t seen one either. We would feel privileged to cross paths with this stealthy animal.
If an inquiry were posed to anyone spending time outdoors in Eastern Iowa, few have spotted a bobcat. Those who have relate to it as “remarkable.” Others might have seen one in a zoo, or a stuffed mount at a nature center — certainly not a “natural” experience.
In a recent TH article, the DNR states no Dubuque County bobcat overpopulation problem. And if there were, what’s the concern? Unlike coyotes, raccoons and skunks, they are not nest predators taking entire litters or broods for their livelihood. Bobcats stalk, pounce, then consume individual rodents, snakes, frogs and occasional unwary birds.
If approved, hunters and trappers would be free to kill a magnificent animal for perhaps a campfire story or to possibly sell a fur pelt.
It’s good to know this reclusive creature is out there somewhere; also that it’s possible to have a fortunate outdoor happenstance to see one alive in the wild.
We are adamantly opposed to a Dubuque County bobcat season.
