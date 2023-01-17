Seems the Iowa Department of Natural Resources again is hell-bent advocating to kill bobcats in Dubuque County. In 2021 DNR officials heard overwhelming objections to bobcat hunting and trapping in our county; they listened then.

Our Century Farm is on timbered, unpastured bluff-land, ideal wildlife habitat. After 50-plus years living here, farming, hiking, maintaining our property — we’ve watched indigenous wildlife, both common and rare; but never a glimpse of a bobcat. Guests recreating or hunting on our land haven’t seen one either. We would feel privileged to cross paths with this stealthy animal.

