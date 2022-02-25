I am writing to express public support for the candidacy of R.R.S. Stewart for the Dubuque City Council 4th Ward position.
If asked to describe Stewart in one word, mine would be “effective.” Stewart is a conscientious leader who gets the job done. With her generosity, in-depth knowledge of government systems and experience serving on three city committees as well as multiple nonprofit boards, Stewart stands out as the strongest candidate for the position.
I first met Stewart five years ago at a public event meant to inform newly-arrived immigrants of their legal rights in this country. After joining a nonprofit she chairs, I realized we were neighbors. Having moved to Iowa to teach at the University of Dubuque and initially knowing no one, I was grateful for the warm welcome she offered. As we gradually became friends, I learned of her many interests and boundless passion for service.
Born and raised in Dubuque, Stewart pursued her education in Minnesota, Scotland and Virginia before returning home to support her aging parents and serve her community. Whether she is working to plan an NAACP banquet, substitute teaching in public schools, organizing the annual International Day of Peace event, chiming bells for St. Luke’s Methodist Church or hosting a backyard bonfire for young professionals, Stewart brings passion and dedication to all she does.
If elected, Stewart will be a committed, visionary Dubuque City Council member who will serve our city well. She has my vote and deserves yours too.