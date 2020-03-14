Oh happy day! We should all be able to sleep safely tonight. Donald Trump announced on national news at 5:30 a.m. March 9, that he not only has, or had, an uncle who is, or was, a “Super Genius,” and that he, Donald Trump, has inherited, through osmosis, being sneezed on, or in Uncle’s will, the same trait.
This unbelievable gift not only graces him with the ability to, “know more about ISIS than the generals do,” but also gives him as much or more knowledge “that the medical profession has concerning the coronavirus and how to deal with it.” It’s too bad that some of the intelligence from his predecessor in the White House didn’t rub off the same way.
If the above statement from our leader scares you as much as it does me, make sure that you get out and vote for his opponent in November, no matter who that may be. Personally, I agree with Winslow the coyote in “Prickly City” who said that he would be willing to “vote for lawn furniture.”