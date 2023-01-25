Decluttering the planet, our nation, homes and minds would be a worthwhile New Year’s resolution. In fact, recent reports have it that an Italian car producer seems to have found a way of using plastic as fuel. It sounds unbelievable, but if true, it would be a good start for decluttering the planet of its plastic scourge.

Strange as it might sound, Mahatma Gandhi decluttered much of global colonial imperialism while Martin Luther King decluttered racial discrimination. Relatively obscure scientists decluttered polio, diphtheria, cholera and lots of other horrible diseases.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides.

