Decluttering the planet, our nation, homes and minds would be a worthwhile New Year’s resolution. In fact, recent reports have it that an Italian car producer seems to have found a way of using plastic as fuel. It sounds unbelievable, but if true, it would be a good start for decluttering the planet of its plastic scourge.
Strange as it might sound, Mahatma Gandhi decluttered much of global colonial imperialism while Martin Luther King decluttered racial discrimination. Relatively obscure scientists decluttered polio, diphtheria, cholera and lots of other horrible diseases.
Decluttering our nation of slum homes, a rusty infrastructure, repulsive billboards, etc., would require a collective effort of re-directing military spending from wasteful and unproductive foreign adventures. The Army Corps of Engineers, active in some 80 nations, could, like the military, put the priority on domestic events. Just having these two elements refocusing would massively declutter global military toxicities while improving our quality of life.
While on a road trip in the thirties, Franklin D. Roosevelt was shocked at the poverty and rundown homes, but kept quiet and failed to admit reality and enact a policy to declutter them. Ditto for John F. Kennedy, who was also shocked during a road trip but failed to admit it and to take corrective measures.
The last election, costing up to 17 billion, definitely highlights the need to declutter elections by drastically limiting both the time and money. There is no proof that endless campaigns and huge quantities of money serve the national interest. The proof is in the contrary direction since Kakistocracy and Kleptocracy too often prevail and benefit. Sad to say so but none of the pols of the last election addressed reducing slum homes. Decades ago, Lady Bird Johnson attempted to beautify the highways by decluttering billboards and junk yards but that commendable policy was a relative failure. The national Do Not Call policy is also a failure.
Decluttering the nation would be a collective effort, but when it comes to decluttering our homes the principle of methodological individualism is applicable since there would be as many varied and different ways and methods of decluttering homes as there are individuals and families who would carry it out. Decluttering homes tends to be maximized by retirees who pass on many of their possessions to the young who are still focused on acquiring them. In this sense, one person’s decluttering increases another’s cluttering.
The most difficult decluttering relates to our minds. They are packed with all sorts of stuff, ranging from math to music, memories of travels, humor, partying with friends, nasty encounters to ad jingles to unmentionables.
This writer’s mind recalls classical music and rock’n’roll songs of Elvis and the Irish Rovers’ “does your chewing gum lose its flavor on the bedpost overnight” more easily than calculus.
Irresponsible marketing aims to usurp one’s mind and direct it to buy a product, support a celebrity or a political party. After all, too often when one turns on the radio, the first thing one hears is an ad. Turning on the TV often exposes one immediately to hearing and seeing a commercial. If one empties the mailbox, one might drown in 50 or more ad leaflets.
On top of all this, scam calls disturb our lives on a daily basis. Turning on the computer turns on uncounted ads, too. Our minds are in effect bombarded by a constant drumbeat and relentless aim to have us comply with some prompting to buy this or to do that. We have become subordinated to the producers and sellers and to the party bosses. In this sense, we are enserfed, and much of the content of our minds proves it. Obviously, our debt slavery adds more proof.
Among the subtle long-range impacts on our minds of marketing and political campaigns is the fact that we tend to distrust the use of language. We have become suspicious of its use due to subconsciously reacting to manipulative political talks and marketing. Even our adversarial legal system, which unlike the investigative legal system of foreign nations uses language not to aim at truth but to win the case, contributes to this, sad to say so.
Historically, the use of language in the form of music or conversation brought people together. But unfortunately its abuse or misuse for manipulation and marketing merely spreads suspicions and alienations. Lack of trust in language causes us to be separated. Out of idle curiosity, this writer once asked a colleague on what he wrote his dissertation, and he responded, “Why do you want to know?” I almost answered, “Because anything you say will be held against you.”
In the final analysis, harmony, courtesy and civility can be achieved to a large extent by decluttering from our vocabulary that nasty four-letter word which converts the act of love and pro-creation into a scourge of hateful condemnations. Forever, it has been reflective of our coarse and crude personal and political interactions.
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.
