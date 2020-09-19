On Aug. 31 at a Blackhawk County campaign event, Iowa’s U.S. Senator Joni Ernst offered her credence to the thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that doctors and hospitals are fraudulently coding medical interpretations with COVID-19 diagnoses in order to obtain higher payments for themselves, and that doctors are improperly certifying death certificates by noting the contributing factor of COVID-19.
These false assertions insult our hospitals, physicians and other healthcare workers, the very people who risk their own health caring for us. The CARES act, passed by Congress this spring (for which Senator Ernst voted yea) does provide hospitals 20% above traditional Medicare rates for caring for COVID patients and extends these same rates for the care of uninsured COVID patients. Medicare rates are hardly generous in the first place and hospitals and physicians are struggling with increased expenses and loss of usual revenue. If a coronavirus infected individual has preexisting diabetes or heart disease, isn’t their death often still COVID-related? Does Ernst believe this nonsense or is she throwing out smoke screens so we don’t focus on the current troubling rising viral infection numbers in our state?
This downplaying of rates reminds me of the spokesperson for Iowa Governor Reynolds telling the TH not to worry about viral number calculations, upon which important decisions like school openings rest.
Health care workers deserve our thanks and support rather than attacks on their integrity. Fortunately, on Nov. 3 we can elect Theresa Greenfield to the Senate — a candidate with true Iowa values.