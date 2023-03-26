Great news landed in Dubuque on Wednesday in the form of a Boeing 737 aircraft with the name “Avelo” emblazoned on its side.
With that touchdown, commercial air travel officially returned to Dubuque.
Although the debut of the new ultra-low-cost carrier got off the ground about two months later than expected, an airport terminal bustling with passengers was a sight to behold Wednesday.
With a welcome as warm as Florida sunshine, Dubuque gives a big “Hello” to Avelo, the airline that will provide flights between Orlando International Airport and Dubuque twice weekly. And customers were ready. More than 160 people boarded the first flight to jet south for some fun in the Florida sun.
This marks the return of commercial air service to Dubuque after the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Community leaders worked for months to secure an agreement with an air service provider. Notably, Molly Grover and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing and Mayor Brad Cavanagh led the tireless effort to develop a deal with Avelo. That meant financial support approved by the Dubuque City Council and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, which came through to give Avelo assurances that Dubuque can help the carrier succeed here.
Then came the setback of delayed approval of a complete security plan from the Transportation Security Administration, and Avelo operated its planned Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids until this past week.
Now that flights are underway, it’s great to see the airport full of commercial passengers again. In addition to a huge perk for local travelers, the agreement means the employees working at the airport continue to have jobs. And flights to one destination easily could lead to more down the road if local passengers show the demand for service.
Here’s hoping the Avelo flights are only the beginning for more commercial travel. Dubuque Regional Airport already serves public charters, including small, single-engine aircraft, corporate jets, emergency helicopters and military aircraft, not to mention the University of Dubuque aviation training program. All that makes Dubuque’s air traffic control tower the busiest in Iowa.
Dubuque’s airport long has had the strident support of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and the local business community. Now is a key time to use our collective voices and connections and advocate on Dubuque’s behalf in Washington to promote expanded air service.
A warm welcome to Avelo, and an invitation for folks around the tri-state area and beyond: Once again, it’s time to Fly Dubuque.
