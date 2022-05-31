This country has a serious disease. It is as deadly as any cancer can possibly be. It is located in Congress. It can be defined as a total lack of courage from many of our representatives and senators, mainly in the Republican Party but it has metastasized into the Democratic side.
What fuels this murderous disease? It is the money that the gun lobby dumps on our elected officials and the fear of not being reelected if they stand up for the American people and do what is morally right.
I am not against owning firearms for hunting and protecting one’s self and one’s property.
I am against having such lax regulations for the sale and ownership of inappropriate guns such as military style assault weapons and multi-round clips that are made for one purpose: to kill. Meanwhile, we have far more stringent laws for owning and driving cars.
Having 26 die at Sandy Hook Elementary and now 21 more at Robb, and not yet having any credible laws passed signals that many in Congress need to be ousted. Where are the right-to-life people who should be demonstrating for the ones who are currently living as well as the unborn? Where are the people of both political parties when the voting booths open and these career politicians get back into office?
The only way to change this unbelievably sad situation is to vote these people out and elect people of both parties who are not in the pocket of the gun lobbies.
