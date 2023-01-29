As a newcomer to Dubuque, the first thing I often hear is, “The nice thing about Dubuque is that nothing is more than 10 minutes away.” When I respond that I don’t have a car, I watch the pride fade to complete horror and disbelief.

“But how do you get around?” they ask.

Lewis is the climate action coordinator for the City of Dubuque. Using a variety of public transportation, Lewis has been living the pedestrian life for nearly a decade while working overseas. A recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she has an M.S. in environmental conservation and an M.S. in education.

