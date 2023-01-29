As a newcomer to Dubuque, the first thing I often hear is, “The nice thing about Dubuque is that nothing is more than 10 minutes away.” When I respond that I don’t have a car, I watch the pride fade to complete horror and disbelief.
“But how do you get around?” they ask.
“I walk,” I respond.
Truth be told, I haven’t owned a car since I lived in Arkansas 12 years ago. Even then, I only used a car to carpool to the nicer grocery store on the other side of Little Rock or to go camping in the Ozarks. Day to day, my friends and I rode bikes.
After I tell people I live without a car, I usually hear misconceptions like:
“The bluffs are too steep.”
“It’s too far.”
“The weather is too unpredictable.”
“No one walks here.”
As a follow-up question, many people ask, “Why don’t you get a used car?”
As we all know, cars are expensive. And the demand for used cars has made them prohibitively expensive for many — not to mention the fluctuating gas prices. Without a car, I save money on car payments and gasoline in addition to car insurance and maintenance issues.
I recognize that for some, living without a car isn’t possible. But for many, it’s time to reflect on the mindless frequency that we turn to the convenience of our cars.
As the climate action coordinator for the City of Dubuque, this is an important issue to me — and when you consider the environmental impacts of cars, the numbers are compelling.
By not having a car in Dubuque, I alone am saving 5,040 pounds of CO2 gases each year, simply by walking to work. If just one commuter from each household walked, biked or took public transit to work just once a week, city-wide emissions would be reduced by 27,204,594 pounds of CO2 annually. For comparison, one metric ton of CO2 is equivalent to 113 gallons of gasoline.
And then there are the personal health reasons. I never feel bad for skipping a workout. My commute ensures that, Monday through Friday, I walk for at least an hour a day. According to the World Health Organization, “Walking for 30 minutes on most days reduces mortality risk by at least 10%.” I know, the winters in Dubuque are cold. But with the right clothes and layers, I’m already warm after walking for 10 minutes.
I am also able to appreciate the spectacular sunrises over the bluff on my walk downtown and watch sunsets on my way home. If you have never taken the time to truly appreciate a sunrise or sunset in Dubuque, I highly recommend it. It’s during this time that I can take a mental break from work.
Sometimes that means music or a podcast. Sometimes, it’s calling friends or family. And sometimes, it’s just listening to nature.
I am fortunate to be able to live reasonably close to where I work and can carpool with other co-workers as needed. I understand that it is a challenge to live in Dubuque sans car.
But here is my challenge for you. Consider where you need to go before automatically reaching for your car keys. We can all save more money, be healthier, and take a more restorative, mental break between work and home.
We can all embrace a little more change. Consider what might be possible if everyone drove just a little less. The planet (and your wallet) will thank you.
