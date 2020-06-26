In her June 17, letter to the editor published in the Telegraph Herald, Becky Sisco asks that we stop saying “all lives matter” until whites prove that all lives
actually do matter.
I submit the following as proof: the 14th, 15th, and 24th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution; the Civil Rights Acts of 1866, 1871, 1957, 1964, 1968 and 1991; the Voting Rights Act of 1965; Fair Housing Act; Equal Credit Opportunity Act; federal and state hate crimes legislation; Supreme Court rulings; and presidential executive orders.
All of these were instituted by those, who in Ms. Sisco’s words, have dominated our nation. The history recited by Ms. Sisco is all true, but history also shows that the United States continues toward the assertion in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal. As for me, I will continue to say “all lives matter.”