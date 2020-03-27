Amid a steady diet of news that ranges from troubling to terrible, today might be a good day to focus on local efforts that are giving us something to smile about.
When small-business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic got word that they could apply for local, state and federal funding, some of them no doubt felt bewildered. Sorting through governmental forms and red tape can be daunting under any circumstances.
But local leaders are offering a lifeline. A partnership among Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Small Business Development Center Northeast Iowa Region and Northeast Iowa Community College will provide guidance navigating government assistance paperwork.
Business owners can call 563-588-3350 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email sbhelpline@nicc.edu. Individual help from trained experts will go a long way toward helping these small businesses get the help they need.
While hospitals are calling for any and all N95 masks be given to health care professionals, many others are desperate for any kind of mask to provide some protection. That motivated Doug Dolter, the owner of Dubuque Mattress, to put his business to work for the good of the community. Dolter has been churning out basic masks with filters for general, all-purpose protection, and can’t fill the orders fast enough. A legion of “angels” in the form of ladies who sew, are pitching in as well.
Dolter’s taking on the work and expense because he said he just wants to do something to help the community that has been good to his small business.
And he’s not the only one pitching in.
Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. in Galena, famous for making bourbons, vodkas and gins, will start producing hand sanitizer — and plans to give it away for free.
“We feel like it’s our duty,” owner Matt Blaum said.
These may feel like desperate times, but the grand acts of kindness are inspiring.
While DuRide announced it is limiting rides to urgent medical appointments only through April 15, the volunteer organization is still finding more ways to help.
DuRide teamed up with the Salvation Army of Dubuque to deliver food to homebound residents.
DuRide will deliver food from the Salvation Army’s food pantry to eligible recipients in need. Folks can call the Salvation Army at 563-556-1573 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday to place orders.
In fact, all across the tri-states, there are social media posts from fire departments, churches and volunteer groups, willing to help out anyone in need with just about anything.
We are enduring a difficult and unprecedented period of departure from normal life as we know it. While people may be frightened and anxious at times, there are myriad examples of people stepping up to take care of others. To those who gave us stories of inspiration, large and small, thank you from a grateful community.