Iowa House of Representatives District 71 residents, in Dubuque and the surrounding area, have an engaged, knowledgeable and passionate representative in Lindsay James. After two terms, she remains dedicated as a voice for those most vulnerable in our communities, and she deserves a third term.
The Democrat faces a challenge from Libertarian Sean Schriver, a custodian and urban farmstead business owner in Dubuque, and the two candidates couldn’t be more different.
James has persevered in her effort to speak for the disenfranchised in the Statehouse, even though her party’s minority status meant difficulty getting legislation passed. Instead, lawmakers put “Band-Aids on gaping wounds,” James said, referencing tax cuts that do more for the wealthy and corporations than for low-income families. She sees this as a misallocation of taxpayer dollars at a time when she’s hearing a resounding chorus of more state money needed to fund mental health programs and beds. She has worked to build relationships across the aisle so that she might have an influence as legislation takes shape.
A top priority for Schriver is Second Amendment rights and he speaks at length in support of Public Measure No. 1 to ensure Iowans have a “defense against a tyrannical government, either foreign or domestic, in instances of oppression.” James considers the ballot measure reckless and urges citizens to vote no.
Both James and Schriver list education as a top priority, but they come at it from different ends of the spectrum. James believes increasing funding to public education is paramount at a time when schools face myriad challenges and state supplemental aid — at 2.25% last year — constituted a decrease as schools contend with inflationary cost increases. She opposed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ School Choice voucher proposal that failed to garner enough Republican support to pass last year, and she vows vigilance in that fight again next session.
Schriver calls the “public money for public schools” argument a fallacy. He not only supports a voucher program, but he would take it beyond Reynolds’ plan, suggesting the state issue checks for $11,500 for each school-age child and let parents decide where to spend it. His familiarity with the school choice issue comes in part from the fact that his wife taught in a Wisconsin school that was part of a school choice program. Not having a choice in schools he sees as a government monopoly.
What he doesn’t see is how voters feel about a voucher program. The fact that Republicans, with an overwhelming advantage in the triumvirate of Senate, House and governor’s office, still couldn’t get this legislation passed is a testament to just how many Iowans have mixed feelings about it — or worse. Just 41% of Iowans supported the plan, according to a statewide poll.
But hearing from a broad spectrum of voters is not something Schriver has made a priority. Between working and running a business, Schriver said he hasn’t had time to go out to knock on doors or host events. Instead, he’s using social media to hear voters’ opinions and started a podcast on which he accepts questions and responses from readers. However, the follower and view counts related to those efforts do not show much of a reach at all. For example, the Sean Schriver for Iowa House District 71 Facebook page has just more than 130 followers.
Possibly as a result, Schriver has a false sense of what Iowans want or believe. Schriver puts some of the blame on the public for failing to connect with lawmakers or candidates. People are “abdicating responsibility to our representatives and expecting them to be mind readers about what” voters want, Schriver said.
Not mind readers. But active listeners who solicit input from and intentionally start conversations with those whom they seek to represent.
That’s exactly what the district has in Lindsay James. Whether it is working on a plan to make child care more affordable, taking up the plight of mobile home park residents facing predatory rental practices, or fighting for tax breaks that would benefit lower-income Iowans, James listens to constituents and goes to Des Moines to fight their battles. She worked across the aisle on issues like the manufactured homes legislation, capping the cost of insulin and various efforts to address brain health needs. She also supports legalizing adult recreational marijuana use so the state can “stop giving tax dollars away to Illinois.”
While few voters have had an opportunity to interact with Schriver, James has been a fixture at community events throughout her tenure as a lawmaker. She makes time and creates opportunities to communicate with voters. In fact, Schriver told the editorial board he has actually met with his representative — James — on two different occasions. While social media is just one component of her outreach, she has 3,600 Facebook followers.
The Dubuque area has a representative of compassion and character in Lindsay James, who sees the opportunity to serve in the Legislature as profound work. Two more years of lending her voice and speaking with conviction in the Iowa House would be good for Dubuque and for Iowa.
