TH Editorial Board speaks with Iowa House District 71 candidate Lindsay James.

Iowa House of Representatives District 71 residents, in Dubuque and the surrounding area, have an engaged, knowledgeable and passionate representative in Lindsay James. After two terms, she remains dedicated as a voice for those most vulnerable in our communities, and she deserves a third term.

The Democrat faces a challenge from Libertarian Sean Schriver, a custodian and urban farmstead business owner in Dubuque, and the two candidates couldn’t be more different.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

