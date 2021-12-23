The air was still with sunshine sweeping along Bluff Street, a long shade buffeting against the 400 million year old limestone wall now in shadow, across from the library. The parking lot next to the Teresa Shelter roiled in the late morning sun while at the corner an old woman shuffled, pushing her stainless walker from the library to the parking lot.
Across the street from the ivory faced elder in the shawl, a scruffy, bearded Black man with his coat now hung on the sign at the parking lot entrance, began to walk across the street toward the frail woman, her vulnerability clear within the confines of the one-way traffic rushing at intervals there. When he reached the woman he bent into the elder with her two wheeled walker and escorted her, watching both ways and holding her elbow, his other arm akimbo as if to protect her from any oncoming trouble.
When the two completed the stroll from curb to curb, they nodded to each other and though strangers, smiled and then went their separate ways. I exited my car, placed two quarters in the meter, then asked the middle-aged man whose brownish coat was still strung along the parking lot sign, if he was okay, as he appeared both alone and lacking in something otherwise unknown. He stood like he was waiting for a bus but the space was not a bus stop. A moment to ponder. Did he also need a hand?
“No, I’m OK,” he said.
Had I been inspired by his selflessness or was some faint yet discernable difference in his seemingly disheveled appearance calling?
Three years ago I drove away from Dubuque, home to my distant ancestors, sausage makers and farmers hailing from German soil. The parking lot next to City Hall was said to hold the shop where my great uncle packed his creations in a secret recipe lost to time but remarkably remembered by the palette of many in Dubuque, who have shared their early memories of going to Trenkle’s, there given a sample of Henry’s popular product, and how they cherished the brand.
My return from Fort Dodge to the place where the heart of family still beats, showed to me again the kindness of so many in the community, a heartfelt sharing in the first city, that can be found if your eye watches and you openness lets events raise your understanding. I’m not blind to the city’s faults, the accusations against Dubuque, having introduced myself to both the predators and their prey, since the early 2000s. I have written about disabled veterans, farmers and HUD and a hundred other topical circumstances for many years. But in the first week of my return, I was reminded about an essay I did when I left my home here, about the kindness in the city, about the mysterious and perhaps mystical nature of helpers and those they help.
In the library on the morning of the pale elder and her pushcart, and the selfless act of the middle-aged man who escorted her across the street, a morning between Thanksgiving and Christmas, a burly, gray-haired man turned and asked an acquaintance at a computer cubicle if he was OK.
“And why would you care …?”
It was the common talk of old friends jostling each other.
The two laughed, a sincere, affectionate and hearty chuckle, and that raised this same issue about Dubuque. People care, whether strangers at parking lots, whether aged or infirm, whether Black or White.