A few weeks ago in this space, I talked a bit about how we had been brainstorming ideas to salute the Class of 2020, a cohort that missed out on their last months of high school and all the milestone moments that come with it.
We launched video slideshows of all the photos we had taken of members of that class over their high school years from our local schools. We compiled collections for Dubuque Senior, Hempstead, Wahlert Catholic and Western Dubuque High Schools.
Now, we’re working on stories featuring graduates from throughout our area. We always do several of those stories, but this year, we plan to do even more. We started last week highlighting local graduating seniors from throughout the tri-state area. These students will be chosen in consultation with school officials, and their stories will be shared each Wednesday and Friday for the next several weeks.
I love reading stories about people that age, just ready to start their adult life. They exude a hope and an energy that I find inspiring. I hope you’ll enjoy our tribute to the Class of 2020.
I’d also share a thought that occurred to me when I was watching one of the video collections.
Every newspaper shoots some high school sports, so quarterbacks and star forwards often get photographed. But as I watched the slideshow — it happened to be Hempstead’s — I was really proud of the diverse array of photos we had.
Yes, we did shoot quarterbacks and star pitchers. But there were also runners, swimmers, divers, golfers and soccer and volleyball players. There were kids doing theater, singing and playing musical instruments. We photographed students participating in acts of service around the community, tutoring younger kids and experimenting with science. As I watched the videos, the thought that I kept coming back to was this: We cover your kids.
I think you’d be hard-pressed to find another newspaper, big or small, that shoots as many photos and writes as much about its local young people and their activities as we do. It occurred to me again this past weekend when we assembled slideshows of
Holy Ghost and St. Anthony schools. We had dozens and dozens
of photos.
Of course, all that is in addition to our coverage of the school
systems as a whole, public and private. We go to the meetings, we comb through budgets, we follow curriculum changes, and we highlight teachers.
Tooting our own horn, I guess. But I would hold our coverage of schools up against any media outlet.
Nominations
- Time is running out to nominate an outstanding young leader for a Rising Star Award. The award, presented at a recognition breakfast we hope to be able to host in September, highlights people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community. Nominations must be received by Monday,
- June 15, at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar.
- We’re still taking nominations for our Tri-state Farm Family of the Year event. We will honor a dairy, a grain, a livestock and an
- organic farm family at our event Thursday, Sept. 10, at Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Nominate a farm family from Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties in Iowa; Grant or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; or Jo Daviess County, Ill., by July 1 at telegraphherald.com/farmfamilies.
We’re also approaching the extended deadline for our Scholastic Journalist Award applications honoring a high school journalist. With students not in school for the last few months, I thought it made sense to push out the deadline into summer. That way, students should have plenty of time to put together the required portfolio. The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000. For details, visit TelegraphHerald.com/scholasticjournalist. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.