“This will put the Field of Dreams on another level of popularity.”
“For the city, there is every positive emotion out there. You can’t express it using words.”
“The amount of recognition coming, not only to the Field of Dreams, is something you can’t put a price tag on.”
Those were just a few of the quotes from local officials, gushing with excitement 11 months ago when Major League Baseball announced two of its most renowned franchises would play a regular-season game in an 8,000-seat stadium at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
The “is this heaven?” cliches runneth over.
TH sports staff voted the announcement of the game as the biggest local sports story of 2019. The news staff voted it the top news story.
The newspaper staff as a whole said the announcement was among the 20 biggest news stories of the decade.
But it won’t be the biggest story of 2020. We already know what that will be.
Just like everything else about the past four-plus months, plans for an MLB game at the Field of Dreams look radically different than expected.
Still, MLB says the game will go on, albeit with a different lineup: The St. Louis Cardinals will replace the New York Yankees in the Aug. 13 contest so that the teams can adhere to a modified schedule aimed at limiting travel.
And as of last week, the game officially was on the newly released schedule.
But should it be?
When MLB announced it would bring its show on the road,
officials touted the opportunity the move would present for smaller communities.
MLB Vice President of Communications Michael Teevan noted that the league held a game in Fort Bragg, N.C., in 2016 and one in Omaha, Neb., last year, the first MLB games in North Carolina and Nebraska, respectively. Teevan said Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it a priority to create these opportunities for “fans to experience significant events ... and to create memories for fans who are outside of Major League markets.”
But do we really want Iowa’s first ever (only?) Major League game to be played in an empty stadium in a town without festivities?
Immediately after the initial announcement, local hotels booked up with eager fans making reservations for this August. Local communities held informational sessions for residents interested in listing their homes on the vacation rental site Airbnb.com to provide more lodging options.
Dyersville, a community that is no stranger to big events, went into full-on tourism mode, planning to make the most of the thousands and thousands of visitors the town could expect. Planning also started among tourism officials in Dubuque. And Galena, Ill.
But now many of those plans have been shelved.
Even if the game is played, it is unclear if fans will be able to attend, and social-distancing concerns have curtailed any opportunity to build a community event around it. That was part of the reasoning behind bringing a big-league game to a small town.
Baseball could give a huge surge to a place like Dyersville. But that won’t happen when Dubuque County is dealing with a surge of an entirely different nature.
Folks in this neck of the woods were looking forward to showing off our little piece of heaven to baseball fans from New York and Chicago. MLB should recognize this new reality for what it is and give Dyersville another shot at the whole experience: the game, the fans, the tourism, the spotlight.
Postpone the game until 2021.
Or, if they play the game in Dyersville next month, let’s put the Field of Dreams back on the roster for 2021 and give this community a chance to experience the full-blown festivities we all hoped to see.