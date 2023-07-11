As host of the first 2024 caucus in the nation, Iowa will continue a long tradition of significantly influencing who will become the next leader of the free world. From politics, to collegiate sports, to agriculture, the Hawkeye State is proud of our traditions and culture that continue to shape the rest of the nation. Moreover, Iowa is seizing a new opportunity to lead.
With senior citizens accounting for a quarter of our population, Iowa is an aging state.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa experienced high infection rates despite having a relatively small population density. This put Iowa’s thousands of senior centers, hospitals, and health care providers at a heightened risk. While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, the pandemic illustrated just how devastating and unpredictable viruses can be.
To keep our most vulnerable citizens safe, we must be prepared for future public health threats and embrace new, dynamic technology developed for this very purpose.
Spearheaded by the Department of Defense and Philips, the artificial intelligence Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure algorithm is a powerful weapon at our disposal and a game-changing resource in our next battle against a global pandemic.
The RATE algorithm uses biomarker data from commercial wearables such as rings or watches to accurately predict infections up to six days prior to symptom occurrence. RATE will revolutionize our preparedness against viruses, allowing infected individuals the opportunity to isolate or seek treatment before the virus has the chance to spread. RATE not only has the potential to save countless lives, but it’s already bolstering the critical work of our military.
RATE’s ability to use watches and rings to predict potential infections has provided a noninvasive and effective method of evaluating the health and fitness of service members prior to deployment. Often in close quarters and harsh terrain, our military is particularly susceptible to the spread of dangerous infections. RATE’s benefits for the military are so profound that the DoD has already announced plans to add 4,500 RATE-equipped devices to its ongoing initiative of providing service members with top-notch health and wellness programs.
While new investments from Congress allowing the DoD and Philips to continue expanding RATE’s footprint is a positive step, preparing our nation for the next pandemic and equipping our service members with the best resources to stay safe is an ongoing challenge. This is why I am proud to be represented by leaders like Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Senator Ernst served in our military for over 23 years, serving as a company commander in Kuwait and Iraq. She retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and now serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee where she is the ranking member of the Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee.
Congresswoman Miller-Meeks served in the Army for 24 years, earning the rank of lieutenant colonel before continuing her service in Congress, where she now chairs the Veterans’ Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Health.
Standing up for veterans has always been a priority for both members, and they continue to be strong advocates for seniors and for fortifying our health care system. Under the leadership of Senator Ernst and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks, I am confident that Congress will continue to fund innovative programs like RATE.
Soon, Iowa will dominate the news cycles as presidential candidates from across the country flock to meet our citizens and learn about our priorities. Our prominent place in national politics is just one small piece of what makes Iowa the greatest state in America. With Senator Ernst and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks representing us in Congress, Iowa is leading the charge in delivering revolutionary technology for our military and the nation’s health care.
Iowa Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Boone, currently serves as the chair of the Public Safety Committee. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and went on to serve as an infantry officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom.