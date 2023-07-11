As host of the first 2024 caucus in the nation, Iowa will continue a long tradition of significantly influencing who will become the next leader of the free world. From politics, to collegiate sports, to agriculture, the Hawkeye State is proud of our traditions and culture that continue to shape the rest of the nation. Moreover, Iowa is seizing a new opportunity to lead.

With senior citizens accounting for a quarter of our population, Iowa is an aging state.

Recommended for you

Iowa Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Boone, currently serves as the chair of the Public Safety Committee. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and went on to serve as an infantry officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Tags