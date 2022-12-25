Today marks another Christmas, the day for Christians to celebrate the arrival of Jesus, whose time on Earth began as a baby born in a Bethlehem stable. Christmas in 2022 looks markedly different — a respite after a buildup of a holiday frenzy of shopping, decorating, cooking and celebrating. And after a season of frenzied festivities, we pick up with normal life right where we left off.

Those who have experienced the cheery influence of the season will take up their round of labors once more, fret over unfavorable business and unsatisfactory government, never realizing that the remedy is at hand, though we apply it only one day in the year and then blindly lay it aside as of no account until another Yuletide comes again.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

