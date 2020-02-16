The spread of contaminants from the former Clinton Engines site in Maquoketa, Iowa, into nearby residential neighborhoods isn’t cause for panic.
But it is a warning bell demanding greater scrutiny and communication with Maquoketa residents.
Maquoketa officials plan to test homes near the city-owned site, now home to a museum, for potential vapor contamination from trichloroethene, or TCE, a carcinogen. The chemical led museum officials — on the orders of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — to urge pregnant women to stay away as a precautionary measure.
Soon, the city will deliver letters to nearby homes letting residents know small amounts of TCE have been found in the groundwater in their neighborhoods. The letter will ask residents to voluntarily enroll in a program to monitor their homes for TCE vapor contamination.
Residents should readily agree and continue to hold the city accountable for updates and further investigation.
The contamination stems from the operations of Clinton Machine Co., which constructed small engines in Maquoketa from 1950 to the 1990s. Back then, TCE was not listed as a regulated carcinogen, so there was no reason to alert citizens.
But today, citizens have a right to be fully informed of the risks being investigated, in some cases, in their own backyards.
It’s been more than 20 years since the Iowa DNR began its investigation of the site. Back then, officials believed the contamination was limited to the site, so no official disclosure to neighbors was warranted.
Then in 2008, the site was enrolled in a state program that allows property owners to work with the DNR to voluntarily assess and implement remedial actions at a contaminated site. Again, officials saw no reason to issue an announcement.
In 2013, when Impact7G, an environmental company working on behalf of the city, took groundwater samples in the area around the Clinton Engines site, and discovered TCE in samples collected in the neighborhood west of the museum, again, there was no communication to neighbors. The TCE, after all, was only in groundwater, which wasn’t the neighborhood water source.
It was in July 2019 that Impact7G again reported to the DNR that groundwater samples collected that month contained concentrations of TCE that exceeded action levels set by the agency — as far as two-thirds of a mile away.
By then officials had also learned that as the contaminated water evaporates, TCE can be carried as a hazardous vapor into structures through foundation cracks. That information is something neighbors of the site had a right to know.
In fact, it is just now that a letter has been issued — the first official correspondence with residences surrounding the site regarding TCE contamination.
To be sure, the risk is small. The levels detected in the museum are a fraction of the level OSHA deems unacceptable. But words like “carcinogen” and “contamination” naturally raise concerns — particularly without the framework of more information. Rumor and speculation tend to fill in where facts are wanting.
After 20 years of monitoring and investigation, and following a mandatory posted warning at the site, an official explanation to citizens is long overdue. As a potential public health issue, information is critical to preventing undue worry and even panic.